Canton launches SMS notification system

City of Canton residents can now receive text messages for updates about the city.

Canton has launched a new SMS notification system which can notify residents about street closures, traffic, utilities, city events and more.

Depending on the receiver’s preference, notifications may be forwarded through SMS text messaging, email, voicemail or pager. Users may also personalize their language preference, provide their address for personalized messages and select niche notification groups to stay updated on.

There are five active notification groups to choose from. A General Communications group sends out information on city news such as press releases, newsletters and significant announcements. The Downtown Canton group includes information regarding event and traffic updates, including street closures. Utilities Notifications forwards new information on water main breaks, water conservation times and other service notices. Parks and Rec notifications inform on new amenities, closures and impacts on traffic or parking. The Trash and Recycling group includes instruction on collection site hours, WastePro updates, recycling events and other related information.

Those interested in enrolling in SMS messaging services may text their zip code to 38276 or visit https://public.alertsense.com/SignUp/?RegionId=2011 for email, voicemail and pager notification set up. Users may unsubscribe or edit their message preferences at any time.

The notifications are no cost to users, however, standard text messaging rates and other charges may apply.

The system is not intended to be used for emergency alerts like Cherokee County’s CodeRED notification system.