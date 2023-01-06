After an emotional stretch for the Bills, they entered the weekend with an uplifting message from safety Damar Hamlin. In the early hours of Saturday morning — 2:31 a.m. to be exact, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said — Hamlin sent players a text from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center: “I’m thinking about y’all. I’m sorry that I did that to y’all.” “For him to check on us when he’s the person going through what he’s going through, that just shows what type of person he is for him to check on us in a situation like that, when he’s the one...

