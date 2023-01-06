Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Damar Hamlin’s inspirational late-night text to Bills teammates: ‘Thinking about y’all’
After an emotional stretch for the Bills, they entered the weekend with an uplifting message from safety Damar Hamlin. In the early hours of Saturday morning — 2:31 a.m. to be exact, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said — Hamlin sent players a text from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center: “I’m thinking about y’all. I’m sorry that I did that to y’all.” “For him to check on us when he’s the person going through what he’s going through, that just shows what type of person he is for him to check on us in a situation like that, when he’s the one...
Browns want to interview Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai
Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai was a hot commodity on the coaching market last year. He had several offers to choose from but ultimately chose to join Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle. Now that the regular season is over the coaching carousel is rotating again, and it sounds...
Comments / 0