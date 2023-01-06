Read full article on original website
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse on January 6th at their new location 809 Main Street in Brownwood. Odessa raised founders, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, began their journey with a passion to be small coffee shop owners. Seeing the lack of a quality coffee shop in Brownwood, they took a leap of faith. For eleven years, the Sandovals have worked tirelessly to build a community favorite. Instilling in their employees a sense of purpose and work ethic, they have created a dynamic team to provide Brownwood and surrounding areas with top-of-the-line customer service.
City announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill and Recycling Center and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday, January 16th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, January 17th. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, January 17th. Tuesday’s routes will be...
Grand opening underway for High Vibes Emporium in downtown Brownwood
The newest downtown Brownwood business – High Vibes Emporium, located at 205 Fisk – opened its doors Wednesday and is in the midst of a grand opening celebration through Saturday. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “It’s...
Court Records 1/6/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 30 through January 5:. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Clayton, Cynthia Crow, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Young, Suzanne Renee, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Blaylock, Brandon Kirk, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adrain, Declaration of...
Beverly Fain
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022.
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Queen Fitness Studio, a women’s only workout facility, to hold grand opening Jan. 14-15
A unique fitness opportunity will be presenting itself to the women of Brown County, as Queen Fitness Studio is slated to open its doors Jan. 14-15 during its grand opening celebration. Located at 1621 Coggin, next to Lifeguard EMS, Queen Fitness Studio is a women’s only fitness studio and gym...
Marilyn Kay Tharp
Marilyn Kay Tharp, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Marilyn was born July 23, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to Floyd and Faye Hall. She attended...
Dennis Doyle Carlisle
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, age 60, of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Gene Allen Hartin
Gene Allen Hartin, 79, of Bangs, Texas passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Celebration of Life/Visitation for Gene Allen Hartin will be Sunday, January 8th, 2023 from 2-4 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Gene was born on December 10, 1943 in Seminole, TX. He served in the U....
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood welcomes first baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Prouds parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 9-15
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Winters, 6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Rochelle, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Jayton, 5:15 p.m. Marble Falls at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Abilene Cooper at Brownwood, 7:30 p.m. GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL. Breckenridge at Early, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Zephyr at Priddy, 6/7:30 p.m. TENNIS. Brownwood at...
Four Sentenced in District Courtroom
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently presented in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Angelica Marie Rodriguez aka Angelica Silva, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Seven (7) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Rodriguez, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance- Drug Free Zone was adjudicated and sentenced to Two (2) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Robert Young
I’ve often been asked, “Who was the best athlete ever at Brownwood High School?” and without hesitation I always say Lawrence Elkins – and I still say that. But, a year prior to Elkins, there was an athlete at Brownwood that not many people knew because he probably didn’t get the notoriety that Elkins did, probably because he was a lineman and not a receiver. His name was Robert Young. That’s the only thing I ever knew him as. Later on in life he became known as Bob Young. He was an all NFL offensive lineman for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Denver Broncos and later on coached in the NFL.
Indictments Handed Down by Brown Co. Grand Jury
The December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury met recently. According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, the Grand Jury returned Twenty-Eight (28) True Bills against Twenty-One (21) persons. The indictments are shown below. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence...
Lions soccer toppled by Taylor, 2-1, in Georgetown tournament finale
GEORGETOWN – For the third day in a row, the Brownwood Lions came up a goal short in their quest for a victory at the Governor’s Cup, falling to Taylor by a 3-1 count Saturday morning. The Lions (1-3) received their lone goal from Eliuth Valenciano. Brownwood will...
Lions drop second straight one-goal decision, 3-2 to Marble Falls, at Georgetown soccer tourney
GEORGETOWN – The Brownwood Lions slipped to 1-2 on the young season with their second consecutive loss by one goal, 3-2 to Marble Falls Friday at the Georgetown Governor’s Cup. Noah Barron scored both goals for the Lions, giving him three on the season. The Lions will attempt...
LeTourneau rallies past Lady Jackets, 62-58
Second-half shooting woes by the Howard Payne University women’s basketball team lead to a 62-58 Lady Jacket loss to LeTourneau University Saturday afternoon at the Brownwood Coliseum. Howard Payne was led by Catlyn Ward with 13 points and four steals. Reina Flores added 11 points on 3 of 5...
