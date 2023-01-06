ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee

By Erin McCullough
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the recent announcement that more Buc-ee’s travel centers are planned for Murfreesboro and Clarksville , Tennessee is quickly gaining more national chain restaurants and businesses. But there are some places that haven’t announced plans to expand into the Volunteer State, including other gas station chains, fast food restaurants and pizza places…yet.

In-N-Out Burgers

Based in California, In-N-Out primarily keeps its Double Doubles and Animal Style fries to the West of the country. The farthest East In-N-Out has been established is Texas, with locations in the Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth areas. The chain also has locations in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

Del Taco

The “Better Mex” chain has nearly 600 locations across 15 states and Guam, including a few southern states. The closest Del Taco to Tennessee is in Georgia or Alabama, depending on how long you’re good to drive for the tacos. The restaurant first opened in Yermo, Calif. In 1964 with a menu consisting of 19-cent tacos, tostadas and fries, and 24-cent cheeseburgers.

Besides Tennessee’s two southern neighbors, Del Tacos are also located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Skyline Chili

The restaurant known for putting chili on spaghetti debuted in the Midwest city of Cincinnati and now has locations to the north and south of Tennessee. Skyline Chili parlors, as they’re called, are located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida. No word on if they plan to open a Tennessee location any time soon.

Sheetz

After Wawa announced a Nashville location for the East Coast gas station and convenience store chain, a long-standing debate arose in Tennessee: Are you a Wawa or a Sheetz? The two gas stations carry dedicated fans along the coast, much like the Team Edward and Team Jacob contingents in the late 2000s.

But while Sheetz does have locations in North Carolina, it hasn’t yet expanded into Tennessee. Sheetzes can be found in Pennsylvania, where the company is headquartered, as well as Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia

Portillo’s

The iconic Chicago “street food” restaurant , known for its beginnings as a hot dog stand, claims Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and a chocolate cake shake as its famous staples. In addition to scores of Illinois locations, Portillo’s can be found in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Arizona and California, but not Tennessee. The nearest location to Nashville involves a nearly 5-hour drive to Indianapolis.

