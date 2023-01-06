Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apart
There is a woman in North Carolina who won the lottery twice, just two months apart, according to the State Lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 41-year-old North Carolina woman, won the lottery not once but twice in the span of just two months, according to the statement from the State Lottery.
“I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.”
Dynamic Health Carolinas January 2023 Events
CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting several events during the month of January. All tickets are complimentary. FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Comp. FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Compensation Case Manager. Schedule...
Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 on New Scratch-Off Game
RALEIGH, N.C. – Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,251.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
Don’t Waste Your Money: Airline Phone Service
CHARLOTTE – Need to call an airline about your spring travel? Watch out: some airlines are quietly doing away with all live phone agents. John Matarese shows us who is doing it, and what you can do in an all new “Don’t Waste Your Money.”
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
CATS drivers vote to strike after no deal reached
CHARLOTTE — CATS drivers say tensions between themselves and the company have only strained since new management refuses to take care of their drivers. Due to the continued disagreement, CATS drivers have voted to go on strike. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned that the Union voted to move forward...
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
'We’ll actually start to make an impact' | Charlotte taproom finding new ways to 'go green'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Out having a drink might not make much of a difference in most cases, but the owners of the Hoppin’ brand hope to change that. Through a partnership with Skoot—a corporation committed to offsetting carbon emissions—the goal is to plant more trees and go green.
20 Years Later: Remembering those lost in the Flight 5481 crash
CHARLOTTE — It has been 20 years since the crash of the Air Midwest Flight 5481 in Charlotte, killing all 21 people on board. On January 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 pitched up uncontrollably on the runway during takeoff. The plane stalled and then crashed into the ground, killing 19 passengers and two crew members.
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
NC supporters gather to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson’s 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It’s been more than two months since Robinson was killed while on a trip to Mexico with people she […]
Is Snowfall in Charlotte Becoming Rarer?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first snowfall of winter. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s pretty much a given every year in the Queen City. Despite only averaging a few inches per year, Charlotte has received at least a trace of the white stuff every single winter season since snowfall records began in 1893.
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
