Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Dynamic Health Carolinas January 2023 Events

CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting several events during the month of January. All tickets are complimentary. FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Comp. FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Compensation Case Manager. Schedule...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 on New Scratch-Off Game

RALEIGH, N.C. – Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,251.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Airline Phone Service

CHARLOTTE – Need to call an airline about your spring travel? Watch out: some airlines are quietly doing away with all live phone agents. John Matarese shows us who is doing it, and what you can do in an all new “Don’t Waste Your Money.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CATS drivers vote to strike after no deal reached

CHARLOTTE — CATS drivers say tensions between themselves and the company have only strained since new management refuses to take care of their drivers. Due to the continued disagreement, CATS drivers have voted to go on strike. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned that the Union voted to move forward...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Is Snowfall in Charlotte Becoming Rarer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first snowfall of winter. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s pretty much a given every year in the Queen City. Despite only averaging a few inches per year, Charlotte has received at least a trace of the white stuff every single winter season since snowfall records began in 1893.
CHARLOTTE, NC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get free compost in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
SALISBURY, NC

