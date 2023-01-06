CASPER, Wyo. — Growing up, Kelly Walsh High School teacher and wrestling coach Travis Peak developed a deep love of — and knack for— creating pieces of art. When his life took him in other directions, though, Peak’s passion and talent for painting and drawing were temporarily put on hold. But after joining KWHS as an art teacher in recent years, Peak has again taken up his love of the visual arts and seems determined to make up for lost time.

