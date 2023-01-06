Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wind Gusts as High as 70 mph in Casper, Chance of Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch Warning for Natrona County. They wrote:. Tonight through Tuesday...Strong winds are possible across the central Wyoming wind corridor from eastern Sweetwater County through Natrona County. Wind gusts to 60 mph are forecast, with higher gusts in excess of 70 mph...
Casper Skies Sunny for a Few Days, Chance of Snow on Wednesday
Today just might be a good snow-man-building afternoon with a high near 38 warming up all the snow the Casper-area got post-Christmas. The National Weather Service forecasts a windy day with gusts as high as 41 mph. Tonight is mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees. Tomorrow is also...
oilcity.news
Sunny skies to last through midweek; chance of snow showers to follow
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents have been able to enjoy clear skies for the past several days. That should persist until this coming Wednesday, when the National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for snow showers in the area. Today, Casper residents can expect temperatures to reach roughly 38...
oilcity.news
Windy weather in store for Casper over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents will be able to enjoy some sunny skies this weekend, though they’ll also need to contend with some strong wind gusts in the process. Today, temperatures in Casper will reach up to roughly 36 degrees, with a low around 31. Winds will make the day feel colder, however, with gusts reaching upwards of 36 mph and moving in from the southwest.
oilcity.news
Wyoming 258 closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Mills to Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to strong wind gusts throughout the area, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Wyoming 258, also known as Outer Drive, to light, high-profile vehicles. Light and high-profile vehicles include things like RVs, campers and some moving trucks, which all are at risk of rolling...
oilcity.news
High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
wrrnetwork.com
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
oilcity.news
Natrona County average gas price up 33 cents, remains cheapest in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County continues to have the cheapest gas in Wyoming as the local and national average prices climbed for the second straight week. Local prices are up 33 cents this week while national prices climbed 8.2 cents. The national average price for a gallon of regular...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS Department urges residents to keep fire hydrants clear
CASPER, Wyo. — As efforts to keep streets plowed and clear continue in the wake of this week’s snowfall, fire hydrants throughout Casper and the rest of Natrona County are invariably being covered in snow. Because of this, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is asking locals to do their part in helping to ensure hydrants stay clear.
oilcity.news
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Casper; 10–16 inches of snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming awoke this morning to a white New Year as snowfall in the latest winter storm started overnight, prompting a Winter Storm Warning that’s in effect through 11 p.m. Monday. Casper has a 100% chance of snow through Monday night, and...
oilcity.news
Fresh off ‘Yellowstone’ TV series, country rock band Whiskey Myers to play Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Texas-based country rock band Whiskey Myers will be stopping in Casper this July. According to a release issued on Monday morning, tickets for the concert at the Ford Wyoming Center will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. The band, which formed in east Texas...
oilcity.news
Kelly Walsh teacher, coach captures the beauty of nature, wildlife in his artwork
CASPER, Wyo. — Growing up, Kelly Walsh High School teacher and wrestling coach Travis Peak developed a deep love of — and knack for— creating pieces of art. When his life took him in other directions, though, Peak’s passion and talent for painting and drawing were temporarily put on hold. But after joining KWHS as an art teacher in recent years, Peak has again taken up his love of the visual arts and seems determined to make up for lost time.
oilcity.news
Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Health Department gave out fewer COVID tests, vaccines in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt, the number of vaccines and tests given out by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department were down in 2022 from the prior year. That was the word from the health department, which recently released data from...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Some churches creating plans to handle a potential mass shooting
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Christmas Sunday, there was a murder-suicide at a church near Denver. Though still rare... Violence at places of worship seems to be steadily rising. So are any religious leaders in Wyoming worried it could happen here? And what plans... If any... Do they have in place?
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/31/22–1/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper K&L Storage Holding Unit Auctions this Weekend
This weekend will be the first of the year's quarterly storage auctions for K&L storage. They will hold four auctions starting January 7th through the 9th for as many as 11 units. The auction will start at 9 a.m. at the following Casper locations:. 2420 Allendale Blvd. 3347 MJB Rd.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Gunning Down Two Friends On Casper Highway Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of intentionally murdering his two traveling companions on the side of a Casper highway and pointing a gun at a potential witness, Luke Thomas Young pleaded not guilty Friday morning to all charges against him. Young, 26, told Natrona County...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Clark; Williams; Ellis
Rodney D. Clark II: January 21, 1964 – December 27, 2022. Rodney Don Clark II, 58, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, while visiting his daughter and family in Ogden, Utah, for Christmas. He was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Farmington, New Mexico, to R. D. Clark, Sr. and...
Comments / 0