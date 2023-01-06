ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Sunny skies to last through midweek; chance of snow showers to follow

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents have been able to enjoy clear skies for the past several days. That should persist until this coming Wednesday, when the National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for snow showers in the area. Today, Casper residents can expect temperatures to reach roughly 38...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Windy weather in store for Casper over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents will be able to enjoy some sunny skies this weekend, though they’ll also need to contend with some strong wind gusts in the process. Today, temperatures in Casper will reach up to roughly 36 degrees, with a low around 31. Winds will make the day feel colder, however, with gusts reaching upwards of 36 mph and moving in from the southwest.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming

Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS Department urges residents to keep fire hydrants clear

CASPER, Wyo. — As efforts to keep streets plowed and clear continue in the wake of this week’s snowfall, fire hydrants throughout Casper and the rest of Natrona County are invariably being covered in snow. Because of this, the Casper Fire-EMS Department is asking locals to do their part in helping to ensure hydrants stay clear.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Kelly Walsh teacher, coach captures the beauty of nature, wildlife in his artwork

CASPER, Wyo. — Growing up, Kelly Walsh High School teacher and wrestling coach Travis Peak developed a deep love of — and knack for— creating pieces of art. When his life took him in other directions, though, Peak’s passion and talent for painting and drawing were temporarily put on hold. But after joining KWHS as an art teacher in recent years, Peak has again taken up his love of the visual arts and seems determined to make up for lost time.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Some churches creating plans to handle a potential mass shooting

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Christmas Sunday, there was a murder-suicide at a church near Denver. Though still rare... Violence at places of worship seems to be steadily rising. So are any religious leaders in Wyoming worried it could happen here? And what plans... If any... Do they have in place?
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/31/22–1/6/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper K&L Storage Holding Unit Auctions this Weekend

This weekend will be the first of the year's quarterly storage auctions for K&L storage. They will hold four auctions starting January 7th through the 9th for as many as 11 units. The auction will start at 9 a.m. at the following Casper locations:. 2420 Allendale Blvd. 3347 MJB Rd.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Clark; Williams; Ellis

Rodney D. Clark II: January 21, 1964 – December 27, 2022. Rodney Don Clark II, 58, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, while visiting his daughter and family in Ogden, Utah, for Christmas. He was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Farmington, New Mexico, to R. D. Clark, Sr. and...
CASPER, WY

