Holt, FL

Body of missing boater found 6 days after Yellow River crash

By Kimber Collins
 3 days ago

HOLT, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body of 79-year-old Alvie Lee Anderson of Elba, Ala. Wednesday in the Yellow River.

FWC said Anderson and another passenger were navigating the river on Dec. 30, 2002, about a quarter mile upstream from the River’s Edge campground in Holt, Fla. when they hit a stump in the water.

Anderson was ejected from the boat and could not be found. The other passenger made it to land safely.

FWC called in Okaloosa Co. deputies to assist with the dive search but could not find Anderson. After severe weather moved through the region FWC divers found the body near the accident site.

“Our sincere sympathy is with the family and friends of Mr. Anderson,” said FWC in a statement to WKRG News 5.

