Illinois State

11 Illinois Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Let's face it there are some towns in America that I can't even think about pronouncing. There's Calais, Maine; Chipeta, Colorado; Ossippi, New Hampshire and hundreds more. Illinois has its fair share of hard-to-pronounce towns that sometimes I find myself second-guessing how it should be pronounced. See how many you can "try" and pronounce. Good luck!
ILLINOIS STATE
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022

We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois

There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
QUINCY, IL
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?

If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
ILLINOIS STATE
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes

CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
Why this 237 Mile Missouri Bike Trail May Be the Best in America

There are a lot of great biking adventures in America, but I'd argue the best one is a 237 mile route that nearly crosses the entire state of Missouri. If you've never ridden (or maybe even heard about) the Katy Trail, you should consider making this a bucket list adventure if you have the ability. The trailhead begins near Clinton, Missouri and continues all the way across the state to the St. Charles area.
MISSOURI STATE
Quincy, IL
