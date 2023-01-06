Read full article on original website
Why is Missouri so Low on the List of “Happiest” States?
Everyone wants to start the new year off happy, and healthy, so it is concerning to see that Missouri is ranked so low on the list of Happiest States in the US. If you look at the concerning data you can figure out why it was ranked so low... According...
11 Illinois Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Let's face it there are some towns in America that I can't even think about pronouncing. There's Calais, Maine; Chipeta, Colorado; Ossippi, New Hampshire and hundreds more. Illinois has its fair share of hard-to-pronounce towns that sometimes I find myself second-guessing how it should be pronounced. See how many you can "try" and pronounce. Good luck!
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
This Missouri Spring Unloads 13,000 Liters of Water Every Second
By any measure, this Missouri spring is an overachiever. Not only is it the biggest spring in Missouri, but also one of the largest in the world unloading a massive 13,000 liters of water every single second. This just in. That's a lot of water. Wikipedia confirms that Big Spring,...
This Missouri State Park Has 1.5 Billion Year Old Elephant Rocks
There are locations with big rocks and then there are other places with BIG ROCKS. This Missouri state park is that second one with boulders so huge they look like elephants dating back 1.5 billion years. Have you ever adventured in Elephant Rocks State Park? It's a very scenic place...
Claims Missouri Most Dangerous State for Online Dating Not True
Let this be an example of why you never judge something just based off face value. I've seen multiple sites claim that Missouri is the most dangerous state for online dating. There's only one problem with that. The claims are simply not true. Not even close. If you Google "Missouri...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois
There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?
If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes
CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
Illinois’ Most Romantic Place is This Hot Tub in the Woods
Romance is such a subjective thing. What's romantic for one person might not be for another. However, I think most of us can agree that hot tubs check that box and that's probably why the most romantic location in Illinois is this place with a hot tub in the woods of Union County.
Why this 237 Mile Missouri Bike Trail May Be the Best in America
There are a lot of great biking adventures in America, but I'd argue the best one is a 237 mile route that nearly crosses the entire state of Missouri. If you've never ridden (or maybe even heard about) the Katy Trail, you should consider making this a bucket list adventure if you have the ability. The trailhead begins near Clinton, Missouri and continues all the way across the state to the St. Charles area.
