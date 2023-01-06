Texans legend Andre Johnson was not disappointed following 2022 Hall of Fame snub

Andre Johnson is in familiar territory.

The former Houston Texans receiver is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second year in a row. The two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler did not make the cut for the 2022 class of modern-era inductees.

When Johnson didn’t make it, there were no hard feelings, no disappointment.

“There was no disappointment,” Johnson said. “Like I said, it was out of my control. Anything that I could do, I’ve done it already. I can’t do anything else. I can’t go catch another touchdown. I can’t catch any more footballs. Everything I’ve needed to do, I’ve done.”

Johnson led the NFL in catches in 2006 and 2008 along with leading the league in receiving yards in 2008 and 2009. All the while the former 2003 No. 3 overall pick from Miami was focused on being the best version of himself.

“That’s just the way I always approached it,” said Johnson. “Yeah, of course, I would want to play with a Peyton Manning, Drew Brees or Tom Brady. I think any receiver would, but that wasn’t the hand I was dealt. I had to make the best of what I was dealt. That’s what I tried to do.”

The 2023 class will be announced during the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock (streaming), and NFL Network.