WJHG-TV

What to Do With Dead Plants

Expect sunny skies and seasonal temperatures over the next several days. Is there a way to deal with these emotions? Jamilka Gibson tells us what to do if that's you.
backyardboss.net

How To Grow Lemon Trees in Pots

Citrus trees make great potted plants to enjoy indoors; they provide a lemon harvest and visual appeal! The scented white blooms are a show in the spring, while the bright yellow fruit and green foliage are striking during the growing season. Function and beauty are the perfect combination!. Citrus trees...
One Green Planet

How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination

As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
a-z-animals.com

How Large Do Spider Plants Get?

The spider plant, which is justifiably among the most well-liked houseplants, is also a tough plant that does well in virtually any space. It can withstand a variety of growth circumstances, is simple to grow, and can withstand occasional periods of neglect. It makes sense why the spider plant is so beloved by beginner plant parents. In addition to its appeal, it also has another benefit: It is a superb air purifier, and one plant can purify the air in an entire bedroom or bathroom.
backyardboss.net

How To Properly Water Your Air Plants

Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
KSST Radio

Growing Onions

Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
a-z-animals.com

Do Spider Plants Produce Flowers?

While many of us have seen photographs of gorgeous spider plants, most people are entirely unaware that these plants actually bloom. Many people are so accustomed to thinking of spider plants as nothing more than leaves and stalks of green that they are unaware that they may actually produce blossoms. Spider plants can actually produce lovely little white blossoms if given the correct care.
Click2Houston.com

Any more cold snaps?

After a noisy Saturday, we ended up with an amazing Sunday and are going into a pretty tame week. Thanks for all the Click2Pins, including the cover above with that big Wolf Moon illuminating the canals of Bayou Vista! Here’s another from the storms over the weekend:. And I...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Soil Do Succulents Like?

Succulents are one of the most popular plants to grow in your garden. They’re easy to care for and require little attention, making them a great choice for novice gardeners. Succulents can survive in a wide range of environments, including direct sunlight and dry soil, which makes them an excellent choice for those who don’t have much time or space to devote to their gardens. They also come in a variety of shapes and colors, so it’s easy to find one that fits your style.
Lancaster Farming

How to Care for Flowering Holiday Plants, Including Amaryllis and Christmas Cactus

Perhaps you bought – or were given – a flowering holiday plant to grace your dining table, mantel or windowsill. You’ll want the flowers to stay fresh and beautiful for as long as possible. That means giving the plant the conditions it needs. However, the conditions that we need in order to feel comfortable indoors aren’t the same conditions these plants need to stay at their blooming best.
creativevegetablegardener.com

Stop Your Basil Plant Flowering: What to Do!

When you get a whiff of fresh basil, what comes to mind? If you answered, summer, I’m right with you! Basil is up there with tomatoes and watermelon as one of the signature tastes of the summer season. I think basil is one of the most worth it plants...
Click2Houston.com

Comet last seen 50,000 years ago passes by this month

HOUSTON – First of all, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is an awful name for a comet. Especially with other names like Halley’s and NEOWISE. But it is what it is, and it’s back! Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn’t been seen from the Earth since the ice age. That was during the Upper Paleolithic period. Because of its infrequent returns it’s called a long-period comet.
Gardenista

The Garden Decoder: What Is ‘Mini-Forest Gardening’?

A mini, micro, or small-footprint forest is a resilient alternative to the convention of lawn and trees. Don’t let the word “forest” put you off; the modest scale of this approach to re-balancing your backdoor ecology is eminently achievable. Also known as the Miyawaki Method, a mini forest can work within a more conventional garden or park when it is planted into an area of at least 12 by 12 feet, or ideally a bit bigger, the size of a former tennis court or a section of parkland. The point is to implement an ecosystem that is cooling, self-sustaining, and nourishing to the soil—as well as the animals below and above ground (including us).

