Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
What to Do With Dead Plants
Expect sunny skies and seasonal temperatures over the next several days. Is there a way to deal with these emotions? Jamilka Gibson tells us what to do if that's you.
backyardboss.net
How To Grow Lemon Trees in Pots
Citrus trees make great potted plants to enjoy indoors; they provide a lemon harvest and visual appeal! The scented white blooms are a show in the spring, while the bright yellow fruit and green foliage are striking during the growing season. Function and beauty are the perfect combination!. Citrus trees...
Apparently Dawn Dish Soap Can Save Your Lawn
If you want to keep your lush green lawn, check this out!
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
One Green Planet
How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination
As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
a-z-animals.com
How Large Do Spider Plants Get?
The spider plant, which is justifiably among the most well-liked houseplants, is also a tough plant that does well in virtually any space. It can withstand a variety of growth circumstances, is simple to grow, and can withstand occasional periods of neglect. It makes sense why the spider plant is so beloved by beginner plant parents. In addition to its appeal, it also has another benefit: It is a superb air purifier, and one plant can purify the air in an entire bedroom or bathroom.
backyardboss.net
How To Properly Water Your Air Plants
Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
Growing Onions
Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
a-z-animals.com
Do Spider Plants Produce Flowers?
While many of us have seen photographs of gorgeous spider plants, most people are entirely unaware that these plants actually bloom. Many people are so accustomed to thinking of spider plants as nothing more than leaves and stalks of green that they are unaware that they may actually produce blossoms. Spider plants can actually produce lovely little white blossoms if given the correct care.
How to protect plants from frost this winter
Want to know how to protect plants from frost? Here, we cover the best methods to keep your plants safe through the winter months.
Click2Houston.com
Any more cold snaps?
After a noisy Saturday, we ended up with an amazing Sunday and are going into a pretty tame week. Thanks for all the Click2Pins, including the cover above with that big Wolf Moon illuminating the canals of Bayou Vista! Here’s another from the storms over the weekend:. And I...
a-z-animals.com
What Soil Do Succulents Like?
Succulents are one of the most popular plants to grow in your garden. They’re easy to care for and require little attention, making them a great choice for novice gardeners. Succulents can survive in a wide range of environments, including direct sunlight and dry soil, which makes them an excellent choice for those who don’t have much time or space to devote to their gardens. They also come in a variety of shapes and colors, so it’s easy to find one that fits your style.
Texas Woman Sprinkles Dead Grass With Wildflower Seeds and Is Pleasantly Surprised
And it couldn’t be any easier.
Lancaster Farming
How to Care for Flowering Holiday Plants, Including Amaryllis and Christmas Cactus
Perhaps you bought – or were given – a flowering holiday plant to grace your dining table, mantel or windowsill. You’ll want the flowers to stay fresh and beautiful for as long as possible. That means giving the plant the conditions it needs. However, the conditions that we need in order to feel comfortable indoors aren’t the same conditions these plants need to stay at their blooming best.
creativevegetablegardener.com
Stop Your Basil Plant Flowering: What to Do!
When you get a whiff of fresh basil, what comes to mind? If you answered, summer, I’m right with you! Basil is up there with tomatoes and watermelon as one of the signature tastes of the summer season. I think basil is one of the most worth it plants...
Click2Houston.com
Comet last seen 50,000 years ago passes by this month
HOUSTON – First of all, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is an awful name for a comet. Especially with other names like Halley’s and NEOWISE. But it is what it is, and it’s back! Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn’t been seen from the Earth since the ice age. That was during the Upper Paleolithic period. Because of its infrequent returns it’s called a long-period comet.
Streak of brutal weather continues in California with 2 storms forecast this week
President Biden approved an emergency declaration as parts of California issue evacuation orders and close school districts after intense downpours.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s unsanitary’: Residents in Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision left with piles of garbage
CYPRESS, Texas – Residents of a Cypress-area subdivision have had to contract a second garbage collector after they allege their initial one failed to collect trash for over three weeks. “This is food. This is starting to get a little bit of an odor,” said Bill Brown, a resident...
Poinsettias— a holiday plant
Poinsettias— a holiday plant News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image STOCK PHOTO Body Poinsettias are the beautiful red, white, and pink flowers that everyone...
Gardenista
The Garden Decoder: What Is ‘Mini-Forest Gardening’?
A mini, micro, or small-footprint forest is a resilient alternative to the convention of lawn and trees. Don’t let the word “forest” put you off; the modest scale of this approach to re-balancing your backdoor ecology is eminently achievable. Also known as the Miyawaki Method, a mini forest can work within a more conventional garden or park when it is planted into an area of at least 12 by 12 feet, or ideally a bit bigger, the size of a former tennis court or a section of parkland. The point is to implement an ecosystem that is cooling, self-sustaining, and nourishing to the soil—as well as the animals below and above ground (including us).
Comments / 0