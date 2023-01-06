ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uams.edu

January MVP — Toby Belknap

Jan. 9, 2023 | Meet Toby Belknap, M.D., the MVP for January. Toby serves as a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist in the UAMS Psychiatric Research Institute. In the course of his work, he puts into practice the UAMS values of integrity, respect, diversity and health equity, teamwork, creativity, excellence and safety. Please read what one of his nominators wrote about how he does that:
uams.edu

Newman Recognized for Clinical Research Excellence

Jan. 9, 2023 | Priscilla Newman, a clinical regulatory specialist (CRS) in the Clinical Trials Office of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, was recognized by the UAMS Office of Research Compliance for her two decades of clinical research experience. Newman received the Bonny Hope Wallace Excellence in Human Subject...
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas

Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Deadline approaching for American Fisheries' Hutton Scholar internships

A February 14 deadline is set for high school students to apply for one of four American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Scholar paid internships that will be available this summer through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The AFS’ Junior Fisheries Biology Program internship and mentoring program is a summerlong,...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson makes final round of appointments to boards, commissions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments on Friday (Jan. 6):. Keith Chrestman, Jonesboro, as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Replaces Judge Cindy Thyer. Jim Andrews, El Dorado, as Circuit Judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024....
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season

​​Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas residents receive appointments

Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Sanders taps federal prosecutor Allison Bragg as state inspector general

Allison W. Bragg is shown during a press conference in Little Rock in this March 8, 2022 file photo. Bragg, a federal prosecutor, is Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ choice for Arkansas’ next inspector general. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday her intention to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation announces apprenticeship program via $2 million workforce development grant

LITTLE ROCK, AR – This week, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation (AAEF) officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million dollar, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development (OSD). AAEF also announced April Ambrose as the new Director of Workforce Development for the program, effective January 1, 2023.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload

Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of …. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of evidence. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Political expert...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise

At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

