uams.edu
January MVP — Toby Belknap
Jan. 9, 2023 | Meet Toby Belknap, M.D., the MVP for January. Toby serves as a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist in the UAMS Psychiatric Research Institute. In the course of his work, he puts into practice the UAMS values of integrity, respect, diversity and health equity, teamwork, creativity, excellence and safety. Please read what one of his nominators wrote about how he does that:
uams.edu
Newman Recognized for Clinical Research Excellence
Jan. 9, 2023 | Priscilla Newman, a clinical regulatory specialist (CRS) in the Clinical Trials Office of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, was recognized by the UAMS Office of Research Compliance for her two decades of clinical research experience. Newman received the Bonny Hope Wallace Excellence in Human Subject...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ualrpublicradio.org
National CDC health survey making inaugural visit to Arkansas
Residents of White County in central Arkansas can take part in an annual nationwide public health survey being conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) will have a mobile clinic stationed at Harding University until mid-February. Study Manager...
magnoliareporter.com
Deadline approaching for American Fisheries' Hutton Scholar internships
A February 14 deadline is set for high school students to apply for one of four American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Scholar paid internships that will be available this summer through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The AFS’ Junior Fisheries Biology Program internship and mentoring program is a summerlong,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson makes final round of appointments to boards, commissions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments on Friday (Jan. 6):. Keith Chrestman, Jonesboro, as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Replaces Judge Cindy Thyer. Jim Andrews, El Dorado, as Circuit Judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024....
Tylenol shortage adds to sickly season
Parents are contending with strained supplies of children's pain relievers such as Tylenol and Motrin amid a trifecta of early and severe respiratory illnesses. Children's ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help treat fevers, coughs, headaches and other symptoms associated with COVID-19, RSV and the seasonal flu. Threat level: "The demand...
Some hospitals in Arkansas report full ICUs after COVID, flu surge
ARKANSAS, USA — Hospitals across our area are seeing a lot of patients being admitted with respiratory illnesses like COVID and the flu. Mercy Hospital Northwest and Fort Smith both continue to see a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses— so many that they are currently at ICU capacity.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas residents receive appointments
Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated...
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers
Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees. Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering. The company was founded in 2013 and launched...
KTLO
Sanders taps federal prosecutor Allison Bragg as state inspector general
Allison W. Bragg is shown during a press conference in Little Rock in this March 8, 2022 file photo. Bragg, a federal prosecutor, is Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ choice for Arkansas’ next inspector general. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday her intention to...
KHBS
Arkansas doctor worries about potential spread of illness in the classroom
ROGERS, Ark. — Students and educators are returning to the classroom following a lengthy winter break. Some medical professionals say they expect an increase in viruses over the next few weeks. Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Hospital says Arkansas has seen high levels of flu, COVID-19, and RSV already...
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
Governor-elect Sanders names Allison Bragg for Arkansas Inspector General
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate Allison Bragg for Inspector General on Friday.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation announces apprenticeship program via $2 million workforce development grant
LITTLE ROCK, AR – This week, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation (AAEF) officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million dollar, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development (OSD). AAEF also announced April Ambrose as the new Director of Workforce Development for the program, effective January 1, 2023.
nwahomepage.com
Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload
Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Walmart health seeing flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overload. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of …. Former FBI agent gets probation for destruction of evidence. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Arkansas sees 7% wage growth in 2022. Political expert...
arkadelphian.com
NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise
At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
