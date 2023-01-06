ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings, “Rumours”, Leave Us Wanting More

What do the Vikings have in common with the classic Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours”? In a fit of desperation, I started thinking about this while contemplating my PurplePTSD column for this week. I’m not going to lie – it can bring a writer to the brink of insanity covering the 2022-23 Minnesota Vikings. How do you even form—and worse, retain—an opinion from which to write about this team?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy

It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field finally is set. Despite being eliminated just four minutes before kickoff of their season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more

Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game

One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12 months, they’re facing off in an AFC wild card matchup. The Chargers (10-7) earned...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NECN

NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Week 18 Scenarios for Patriots Vs. Bills

NFL playoff picture: Updated Week 18 scenarios for Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season began Saturday with two games, and both of them impacted the New England Patriots in the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the...
WGRZ TV

Bills-Dolphins wild card game scheduled for Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The opponent had been determined earlier in the day. Now the Bills know when they will open the playoffs next weekend. The Bills and Miami Dolphins will play at 1 p.m. Sunday on wild card weekend as the NFL playoffs get underway. The first two...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Yardbarker

Twins Insider Defends Potential Free Agent Target

The Minnesota Twins have recently checked in on the availability of veteran right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha, 31, enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox, winning 11 games and posting an ERA of 3.32 in 23 starts. While injuries remained a concern, Wacha was the Red Sox’s most consistent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Need More from Za’Darius Smith

When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the hope was that he along with a healthier Danielle Hunter would create one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The main concern was that they would end up missing more games than they played. That has not been the case as each of them have played all 16 games this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Big Hype Prospects: Lewis, Casas, Smith, Duran, Jameson

The Hot Stove has been turned off. Big Hype Prospects (and baseball at large) enters the coldest month. Still, we have much to discuss. Royce Lewis, 23, SS, MIN (MLB) A former first-overall pick, Lewis showed signs of breakout in 2020 but wasn’t able to take the field. He also lost his 2021 campaign. Encouragingly, he posted a .313/.405/.534 line in 153 Triple-A plate appearances last season. He also hit five home runs with 12 steals and an uncharacteristically high 11.8 percent walk rate. One of the main knocks against him as a hitter is him being overly agressive at the plate. Alas, he required surgery on his ACL and is expected to be out until next June or July. While injuries have plagued his early career, he’s still managed encouraging skill growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
purplePTSD.com

