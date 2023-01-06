Read full article on original website
Former Vikings Star Heads to Dallas for Playoffs
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed, Jaguars beat Titans to win AFC South
Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. UPDATE 11:07 PM: Jaguars’ Josh Allen recovered a fumble for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Vikings, “Rumours”, Leave Us Wanting More
What do the Vikings have in common with the classic Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours”? In a fit of desperation, I started thinking about this while contemplating my PurplePTSD column for this week. I’m not going to lie – it can bring a writer to the brink of insanity covering the 2022-23 Minnesota Vikings. How do you even form—and worse, retain—an opinion from which to write about this team?
NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy
It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field finally is set. Despite being eliminated just four minutes before kickoff of their season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more
Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card
With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action. The only spot left...
Updated NFL playoff picture, standings: Seahawks clinch final wild card; Packers, Lions, Patriots, Steelers eliminated; Eagles are No. 1 seed
Week 18 in the NFL has arrived. Here’s the latest update on the NFL playoff picture:. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3): Clinched AFC West division title, first-round bye, No. 1 seed. 2. Buffalo Bills (13-3): Clinched AFC East division title. 3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4): Clinched AFC North division title.
Panthers GM: Coaching search won't include 'large group'
It's decision time for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper
Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, the second straight time the team has let their head coach go at the end of a season.
A Number of Starters Are Inactive for the Vikings in Week 18
Head coach Kevin O’Connell stated earlier in the week that the Minnesota Vikings would be playing their starters to begin Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but ahead of the game, they announced that a number of starters would be inactive for Week 18. Here’s the full list of inactives for the Vikings:
Detroit vs. Everybody: 79 Percent of NFL Experts Select Packers
Read more why the Packers are favored to defeat the Lions.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
NBC Sports
How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game
One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12 months, they’re facing off in an AFC wild card matchup. The Chargers (10-7) earned...
NECN
NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Week 18 Scenarios for Patriots Vs. Bills
NFL playoff picture: Updated Week 18 scenarios for Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season began Saturday with two games, and both of them impacted the New England Patriots in the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the...
WGRZ TV
Bills-Dolphins wild card game scheduled for Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The opponent had been determined earlier in the day. Now the Bills know when they will open the playoffs next weekend. The Bills and Miami Dolphins will play at 1 p.m. Sunday on wild card weekend as the NFL playoffs get underway. The first two...
Yardbarker
Twins Insider Defends Potential Free Agent Target
The Minnesota Twins have recently checked in on the availability of veteran right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha, 31, enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox, winning 11 games and posting an ERA of 3.32 in 23 starts. While injuries remained a concern, Wacha was the Red Sox’s most consistent...
The Vikings Need More from Za’Darius Smith
When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this offseason, the hope was that he along with a healthier Danielle Hunter would create one of the most fearsome pass-rush duos in the entire NFL. The main concern was that they would end up missing more games than they played. That has not been the case as each of them have played all 16 games this season.
Big Hype Prospects: Lewis, Casas, Smith, Duran, Jameson
The Hot Stove has been turned off. Big Hype Prospects (and baseball at large) enters the coldest month. Still, we have much to discuss. Royce Lewis, 23, SS, MIN (MLB) A former first-overall pick, Lewis showed signs of breakout in 2020 but wasn’t able to take the field. He also lost his 2021 campaign. Encouragingly, he posted a .313/.405/.534 line in 153 Triple-A plate appearances last season. He also hit five home runs with 12 steals and an uncharacteristically high 11.8 percent walk rate. One of the main knocks against him as a hitter is him being overly agressive at the plate. Alas, he required surgery on his ACL and is expected to be out until next June or July. While injuries have plagued his early career, he’s still managed encouraging skill growth.
