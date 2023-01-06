CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte.

Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green Carhartt jacket, black t-shirt, black cargo pants with red/yellow Nike Air Jordans 5s.

McLaughlin’s family is worried about his well-being as he’s not familiar with Charlotte. He is from Danville, Virginia. Police believe he may ask for help getting home.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911.

