ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpBKZ_0k5mWSXr00

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday.

Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte.

Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green Carhartt jacket, black t-shirt, black cargo pants with red/yellow Nike Air Jordans 5s.

McLaughlin’s family is worried about his well-being as he’s not familiar with Charlotte. He is from Danville, Virginia. Police believe he may ask for help getting home.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911.

(WATCH BELOW: Records show why judge sealed search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case, what authorities seek)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXJms_0k5mWSXr00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Danielle Foster
2d ago

please bring him home safe Lord. these are evil times. I pray he didn't mix up with those girls or those guys. bring him home safe to his loved ones in Jesus name AMEN ❤️

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigating shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wpde.com

Senior dog abandoned at NC airport after not fitting in crate

(WSOC, CNN Newsource) — In North Carolina, an animal rescue group is trying to find a home for a dog that was left abandoned at the airport in Charlotte. This senior pup ironically named Baby Girl won't leave the side of the woman fostering her. "We've taken her to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

UNC Charlotte student found dead in an off-campus apartment

CW: This article mentions suicide. The Charlotte Mecklenburg police department (CMPD) found fourth-year Patrick Harding dead on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. in his apartment off campus. Harding was studying political science at UNC Charlotte. The death was determined by the CMPD to be a suicide, according to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Police responding...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a tragic airplane crash that claimed the lives of 21 people at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. On the morning of Jan. 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 took off en route to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, S.C. About one minute after takeoff, the plane struck a maintenance hangar located near the runway, destroying it on impact and causing it to burst into flames.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy