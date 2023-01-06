Read full article on original website
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Bob Saget’s widow remembers actor 1 year after death: ‘I miss his sweetness’
Bob Saget is being remembered by one of the people he loved the most: his wife Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo, 43, paid tribute to the “Full House” alum on the one-year anniversary of his passing. Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room following a comedy show. In a lengthy essay Rizzo wrote for People, she described her late husband as “complicated, brilliant, compassionate, hilarious, neurotic, opinionated, loving, adorable, complex, determined, loyal and sweet. “[He] was my best friend and [would] do everything he could every day to make me feel loved...
