Staley defeats East St. Louis in Missouri-Illinois showdown at Highland Shootout
By Nate Latsch HIGHLAND, Ill. – Cameron Manyawu and the Staley boys basketball team made a statement on Saturday at the Highland Shootout. Manyawu posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds and took home game Most Valuable Player honors after leading the undefeated Falcons to an ...
muddyriversports.com
‘All I know is it was close’: Officials rule Hoyt’s 3-pointer comes split-second late as Raiders fall
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Jake Hoyt was very diplomatic with his answer when asked if the 3-pointer he launched as time expired beat the buzzer. “All I know is that it was close,” he said. Close enough for a debate. With the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team trailing...
muddyrivernews.com
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
Which Missouri City is Best for Jobs in 2023?
If you are on the hunt for a new job in 2023, then you should strongly consider looking in one of Missouri's biggest cities, and according to the data, avoid looking for a job in the other one of Missouri's biggest cities. Which city in Missouri is best for jobs in 2023, St. Louis or Kansas City?
mehlvillemedia.com
What Really Happens at a Local News Station
Many viewers throughout Saint Louis tune in each day to KMOV Channel 4 and one of their various newscasts throughout the day, but not many know how it is done or what happens behind the scenes. KMOV was founded in April of 1954, and aired its first programing on July...
Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday
Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
That Fun Time When a Missouri Man Got Up Close with a Real Wolf
This man is braver than me. I realize that really isn't saying much considering the fact that in a fight or flee scenario, I'm probably running. However, I think most people aren't as brave as a Missouri man that got up close and personal with a real wolf and lived to tell about it.
29 Lakeland Terriers rescued in southern Missouri
On Wednesday, more than two dozen dogs will arrive at the Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights for a veterinary exam after being rescued earlier in the day.
KMOV
Flaming Elvis returns to Steve’s Hot Dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that they will bring back the Flaming Elvis Dog. This smoked all-beef dog topped with rum butter bananas, peanut butter and bacon will be available on Friday. This is to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday. The idea of...
mediafeed.org
Washington University will cost you this much
Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
Totally Rad Vintage Fest Brings Retro Fashions and More to Collinsville
More than 40 vendors will be on site to sell you vintage clothes and memorabilia
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
stlmag.com
Kemoll’s Chop House closes at Westport Plaza
One of the oldest family-owned and -operated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis has quietly closed its doors. Kemoll’s Chop House (323 Westport Plaza) shut down following service on New Year’s Eve. Doug Cusumano, brother of owner Mark Cusumano, confirmed the news. SLM has also reached out to Mark for further comment.
