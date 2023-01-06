ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant

QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
QUINCY, IL
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Which Missouri City is Best for Jobs in 2023?

If you are on the hunt for a new job in 2023, then you should strongly consider looking in one of Missouri's biggest cities, and according to the data, avoid looking for a job in the other one of Missouri's biggest cities. Which city in Missouri is best for jobs in 2023, St. Louis or Kansas City?
KANSAS CITY, MO
mehlvillemedia.com

What Really Happens at a Local News Station

Many viewers throughout Saint Louis tune in each day to KMOV Channel 4 and one of their various newscasts throughout the day, but not many know how it is done or what happens behind the scenes. KMOV was founded in April of 1954, and aired its first programing on July...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
100.9 The Eagle

A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Flaming Elvis returns to Steve’s Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that they will bring back the Flaming Elvis Dog. This smoked all-beef dog topped with rum butter bananas, peanut butter and bacon will be available on Friday. This is to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday. The idea of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mediafeed.org

Washington University will cost you this much

Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, is a four-year private research university. Here, find out information about admission requirements, the Washington University acceptance rate, WashU tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Washington University is known for its research and teaching. Students come from all 50...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Kemoll’s Chop House closes at Westport Plaza

One of the oldest family-owned and -operated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis has quietly closed its doors. Kemoll’s Chop House (323 Westport Plaza) shut down following service on New Year’s Eve. Doug Cusumano, brother of owner Mark Cusumano, confirmed the news. SLM has also reached out to Mark for further comment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
