This Bucks County River Is Being Affected by Rising Sea Levels. Here’s What to Know
One of Bucks County’s most important rivers may soon see its shores affected by the climate and other factors. Samantha Maldonado wrote about the river for The City. Experts are now predicting that rising sea levels will have a major impact on local bodies of water, with the nearby Delaware River being one of them.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich House of the Week: Beautifully Renovated Townhome with River View
This spacious, sun-filled 1706 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac has the feel of a single family, yet offers the carefree joy of condominium living. Watch the boats go by from the bay window in the living room. The dining room opens to a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop
POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years
A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Toll Rates For Hudson River Crossings Take Effect Sunday Morning
Effective at 12:01 am on Sunday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s bridge and tunnel cash and toll by mail rate for cars during all hours will increase from $16 to $17. E-ZPass users during off-peak hours would now pay $12.75, up from the current $11.75...
Lane Closures To Slow Traffic On Parkway In Westchester County
Part of the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County will soon be affected by lane closures. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, and lasting through Thursday, Jan. 13, one lane of the Cross County Parkway will close in each direction in Mount Vernon at exit 9 between the northbound and southbound Hu…
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?
The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
Another Long-Standing NJ Barnes & Noble is Closing After 28 Years
Things aren't looking very good for Barnes and Noble bookstores here in New Jersey. A long-standing Barnes and Noble bookstore, located at 765 Route 17 in Paramus NJ, has announced they will permanently close after 28 years, according to NJ.com. The bookstore made the announcement in a Facebook post in...
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
16 homes destroyed in massive condominium building fire in Westchester County
Fire officials say low water pressure in the cul-de-sac forced them to run 1,500 feet of hose across four lanes of the Bear Mount Parkway in order to connect to a hydrant with better pressure.
Stuy Town-Peter Cooper Village tenants group win lawsuit securing rent regulation for their units
Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan. Blackstone Group has sought to rent the units for market rate because it no longer participated in the J-51 tax break program. [ more › ]
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
Road Trip: The newly restored Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan
As fresh as the fish it serves up, the Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan opened its doors fully restored and transformed less than four months ago by Chef Jean-Georges.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Polio Detected In Orange County Wastewater For First Time In Weeks
For the first time in weeks, polio has been detected in wastewater in New York. Testing done in December 2022 revealed two new positive samples in Orange County, the Department of Health announced Friday, Jan. 6. Health officials said the samples are genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio...
Experts: Bird flu outbreak is driving up egg prices
NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Comments / 1