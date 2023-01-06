ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop

POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Mansion Hits Market For First Time in 45 Years

A stunning Hudson Valley mansion that hasn't been on the market since the 1970s is up for sale. Nestled in privacy but within walking distance of shops and restaurants, this historic home was designed by one of the world's most famous architects. The shingle-style mansion is one of only two remaining buildings in Ulster County built by Calvert Vaux. The English-American architect and landscape designer was responsible for creating Central Park with Frederick Olmsted.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Experts: Bird flu outbreak is driving up egg prices

NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy