Horry County, SC

say juet
3d ago

this island should be left alone.. it's natural and is necessary for the environment.. builders can buy land on the main street at the beach and make better resorts.

Deborah Lashley
2d ago

I hope this land will not be rezoned to build condos. I would think Mr. Goodman has enough money and wouldn't need to destroy one of the last beautiful islands left. We must protect barrier islands and natural habitats for migratory birds and other animals.

Related
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking

Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County recognizes departing Planning and Zoning Commissioner

In November, Horry County voters thought enough of Pam Dawson to elect her to the Horry County School District 6 Board of Education. Today, Horry County awarded Pam for her recent devotion to Horry County Planning and Zoning. In a Facebook post, Horry County Government wrote:. After two and a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Demolition begins at former Surfside Beach town hall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media. “We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Power restored to Duke Energy customers in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. By Sunday morning, just about all of the power had been restored. “Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” Duke […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WMBF

‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

