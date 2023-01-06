Read full article on original website
say juet
3d ago
this island should be left alone.. it's natural and is necessary for the environment.. builders can buy land on the main street at the beach and make better resorts.
Reply
5
Deborah Lashley
2d ago
I hope this land will not be rezoned to build condos. I would think Mr. Goodman has enough money and wouldn't need to destroy one of the last beautiful islands left. We must protect barrier islands and natural habitats for migratory birds and other animals.
Reply
2
Related
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
wpde.com
Looking for a job? City of Myrtle Beach recruiting for several positions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? The City of Myrtle Beach is recruiting for new positions. There are 12 positions posted online but that is more than 12 people. There were 25 new police officers added to the budget this year and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County recognizes departing Planning and Zoning Commissioner
In November, Horry County voters thought enough of Pam Dawson to elect her to the Horry County School District 6 Board of Education. Today, Horry County awarded Pam for her recent devotion to Horry County Planning and Zoning. In a Facebook post, Horry County Government wrote:. After two and a...
WMBF
‘Dream big, pray big, and achieve big’: Lake City Mayor-Elect shares vision for city days before taking office
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City community is counting down the days until they welcome a new mayor. As Mayor-Elect Yamekia Robinson prepares to take the seat, she sat down with WMBF News about her vision for the city and journey into leadership. From trials and tribulations to...
Demolition begins at former Surfside Beach town hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media. “We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this […]
Power restored to Duke Energy customers in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. By Sunday morning, just about all of the power had been restored. “Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” Duke […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
WECT
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WMBF
‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 7:22 p.m. to the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety […]
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach names its first female police chief; current one to become associate judge
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will have a new leader of its police force. Captain Dana Crowell will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Friday as the North Myrtle Beach police chief. Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney named Crowell to the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
WMBF
2 hospitalized, lanes closed after multiple crashes at 501 and Savannah Bluff Rd
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after two different crashes on Hwy 501 and Savannah Bluff Road. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed after two different car crashes, one crash involving two vehicles and another involving three. HCFR crews were dispatched to the...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
Comments / 3