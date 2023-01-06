Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
RSV, heart surgeries; Milwaukee girl home after months in hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother did not know if her baby would make it after three open-heart surgeries and two months in the hospital. Tierra Riser said it's something that changed her life forever, and something people need to take seriously. It was Christmas in January for Riser's three daughters...
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek
West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
River Hills nurse performs CPR, saves man who collapsed
RIVER HILLS, Wis. - A River Hills nurse saved a man's life by quickly performing CPR after finding him on the ground Friday, Jan. 6. River Hills police said the nurse was passing by when she checked on the man on the ground who had apparently collapsed while doing yard work. She started CPR, and North Shore Fire/Rescue firefighters/paramedics took over, taking the man to the hospital for further treatment.
spectrumnews1.com
MPD District 2 Three Kings event helps families
MILWAUKEE — Thirty-five families enjoyed the eighth annual Three Kings events hosted by the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 and the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization. Captain Patrick Pajot said they bring families that are impacted either by crime or financial difficulties together for a fun afternoon. “There’s...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
southmilwaukeeblog.com
“So Much More Life To Live”: GoFundMe Fundraiser Established For Victims Of South Milwaukee Homicide
Please consider helping the families of these two teenagers, and keep them in your prayers. Just before the new year, on December 29, 2022, first cousins and best friends Ava J. Allen (17) and Jaelen Yracheta (18) were tragically taken from this world, found fatally shot in their vehicle. Their families and close friends are now bearing the weight of heavy grief, trying to understand the sudden loss of two vibrant, young lives. While we cannot begin to comprehend these senseless acts, we can find comfort in holding the memories of Ava and Jaelen in our hearts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club names Rufus King student as 'Youth of the Year'
Rufus King junior Mia Moore was named as the Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year. Mia was one of eight candidates from clubs around the city up for the nomination.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Labor Shortage, Outside Investors Strain Affordable Housing Efforts in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee.
spectrumnews1.com
Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
wearegreenbay.com
Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kenosha
Kenosha might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kenosha.
WISN
I-41 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh St. reopened
MILWAUKEE — I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street has reopened ahead of schedule. The I-41 northbound exit to Mayfair Road has also been reopened. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 2022 Downtown Achievement Award Winners to be announced
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners will be announced soon! Kelly Kruse with the Downtown Racine Corporation joined us in studio to discuss the importance of the awards. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2023!. It's an exciting time in downtown Racine right...
CBS 58
Protesters rally outside Ascension CEO's home in effort to restore labor & delivery services
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night several dozen protesters braved the elements to urge Ascension Wisconsin to re-open labor and delivery services at St. Francis Hospital. Ascension shut down those services just before Christmas, creating a void on Milwaukee's south side. The nurses, healthcare workers and patients rallied not at...
