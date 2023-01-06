Please consider helping the families of these two teenagers, and keep them in your prayers. Just before the new year, on December 29, 2022, first cousins and best friends Ava J. Allen (17) and Jaelen Yracheta (18) were tragically taken from this world, found fatally shot in their vehicle. Their families and close friends are now bearing the weight of heavy grief, trying to understand the sudden loss of two vibrant, young lives. While we cannot begin to comprehend these senseless acts, we can find comfort in holding the memories of Ava and Jaelen in our hearts.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO