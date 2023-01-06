Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Retain Selective Insurance (SIGI) Stock
SIGI - Free Report) has been gaining momentum, given its solid renewal pricing, increase in exposure, higher income earned on fixed income securities and prudent capital deployment. Earnings Surprise History. Selective Insurance has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in four of the last six quarters. Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?
XLE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?
HCA - Free Report) have soared 43.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have declined 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $70.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million.
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMEH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CLW - Free Report) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 6.49% in...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is a Trending Stock
MELI - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and...
Zacks.com
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LMT - Free Report) closed at $473.24, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company...
Zacks.com
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AAP - Free Report) closed at $154.02, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 4.48% in the...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
DAVA - Free Report) closed at $71.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
STNG - Free Report) closed at $49.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Best Buy (BBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BBY - Free Report) closed at $83.04, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had lost...
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.80, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TNK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.23, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AIT - Free Report) closed at $124.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why Gambling.com (GAMB) Stock is an Attractive Pick
GAMB - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock gained 22.7% compared with the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company has a strong operating model, which is helping it...
Zacks.com
Burlington Stores (BURL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BURL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.91, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Heading into today, shares of the discount...
Comments / 0