ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today. Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from Prison. Updated: 16 minutes ago. In 2016, a jury ruled that...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama investigators to review 2 law enforcement shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies were responding to a report of outside gunfire during a domestic dispute. The...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy