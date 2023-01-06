Read full article on original website
Albertville Police say no threat after school rumors
The Albertville Police Department (APD) says there is no threat after rumors of a threat to Albertville Middle School.
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today. Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from Prison. Updated: 16 minutes ago. In 2016, a jury ruled that...
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
WAFF
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
wvtm13.com
Alabama investigators to review 2 law enforcement shootings
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies were responding to a report of outside gunfire during a domestic dispute. The...
WAAY-TV
Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
wdhn.com
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in...
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
wbrc.com
Bessemer man dies at UAB Hospital following crash on New Year’s Eve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Bessemer died January 7 from a New Year’s Eve crash. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Demarius Deshun Williams. He was taken to UAB Hospital after a crash December 31 at 11:44 p.m. The multi-vehicle accident happened on...
WAFF
Fatal shooting in Huntsville
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
Apparent gun battle at Alabama strip mall leaves two women dead, numerous victims injured, deputies report
Two people were shot and killed early Sunday in an Alabama strip mall, police said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. through 911 to a call of shots fired near 198 Mastin Drive and U.S. 71. Officers who arrived found two a scene of...
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
ALEA: 40-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Jackson County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how they’re working to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. Updated: 6...
wbrc.com
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An almost year-long investigation has ended with a major drug bust according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Two men, 43-year-old Antonio Powell and 49-year-old Lumon Layton, both from Birmingham, were arrested Friday during a raid. Investigators seized 5 guns, 19.5 lbs. of Cocaine,...
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
Family of man killed in deputy-involved shooting says authorities responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
