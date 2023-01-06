ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Majority of Gen Z Can’t Pay Their Monthly Bills: 6 Tips for Making Life More Affordable

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOZ9l_0k5mVMWw00

Inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets, but it seems to be taking a particular toll on Gen Z. According to a recent poll by DailyPay, only 28% of Gen Z-ers can pay all of their bills on time. That means the majority of this generation can’t afford all of their monthly expenses .

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Read: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

With inflation seemingly here to stay for a while, it’s time for this generation to get strategic about making their lives more affordable. Here’s what financial experts advise.

Stick To a Budget

It’s easy to spend more than you can afford when you aren’t tracking where your money is going.

“One of the most effective ways for Gen Z to save on their monthly bills is to carefully track and budget their expenses,” said Mina Tadrus, CEO of Tadrus Capital . “By being aware of where their money is going, they can identify areas where they can cut back or make more cost-effective choices. For example, they may be able to save on their monthly bills by canceling subscriptions they no longer use or by choosing less expensive options for items like streaming services and gym memberships.”

Shop Around for Better Deals on Essential Services

There are some expenses you will have to pay every month no matter what, but you may be paying more than you need to for them.

“When it comes to recurring expenses like cell phone plans, internet service and insurance, it pays to shop around and compare prices,” Tadrus said. “Gen Z can use comparison websites and negotiate with providers to get the best rates.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Look for Ways To Cut Back on Housing Costs

Housing is often your biggest expense, so considering alternative living arrangements can help create more wiggle room in your monthly budget.

“Gen Z can save money on rent and utilities by sharing living expenses with roommates or by living in a smaller, more affordable apartment,” Tadrus said. “They may also be able to save money by opting for a shorter lease term or by living in an area with lower costs of living.”

You might also consider moving back home. The DailyPay survey found that 54% of Gen Z have chosen to live with their parents while they ride out the current economy.

“It’s OK to live with your parents to save money,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com . “In many European countries, it’s common to live with your parents until age 30. My brother moved back home for one year to help save for a down payment on a home. As they say, you can take one step back to take two steps forward.”

Spend Less on Transportation

“Transportation can be a significant expense for Gen Z, especially if they rely on a car,” Tadrus said. “They can save money by carpooling, using public transportation or biking instead of driving.”

Use Money-Saving Apps

When it comes to saving money, every little bit counts. Consider using cashback and money-saving apps to get a little bit of savings with every purchase.

“You can use the Upside app to save at gas stations and restaurants,” said Todd Stearn, founder of TheMoneyManual.com . “I like the Rakuten and Fetch apps for saving while shopping.”

Boost Your Income

“You can only save so much — be aggressive about earning more money,” Lieberman said.

There are numerous ways to do this, including asking for a raise, searching for a better-paying job or starting a side gig .

“Do you have a skill that you do for your job or for a hobby? Offer that same skill by listing it on sites like Upwork, Facebook and Craigslist,” Lieberman said. “This can include services like graphic design, video editing, cooking, fitness training, writing, researching, teaching and babysitting.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Majority of Gen Z Can’t Pay Their Monthly Bills: 6 Tips for Making Life More Affordable

Comments / 1

Related
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas is three days away, and SNAP recipients are getting some good news before the big day. The federal government has approved sending out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy