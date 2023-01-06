Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 for Windows or Mac With This Epic Deal
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
Developer Runs Windows 7 on a 5 MHz CPU with 128MB of RAM
One brave individual has managed to get the 2009-era OS to run on a Pentium-S CPU going at just 5 MHz.
Cult of Mac
Last chance to get Microsoft Office on your Mac or PC for just $30
Owning a copy of Microsoft Office is simply essential in today’s remote and hybrid working world. Set yourself up to work from home or anywhere with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac, on sale now for just $29.99 (regularly $349). We’ve also got...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
Get the Windows 10 taskbar back on Windows 11
Get the power of Windows 11 with the functionality of Windows 10. Windows / UnsplashExplorerPatcher can bring back the old taskbar and undo other Win11 updates.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Get ready to live life on the Razer Edge, as this next-gen Android gaming handheld prepares to land
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 was a hell of a year for handheld gaming consoles, and while the aging Nintendo Switch did pick up some fantastic new releases, maybe the hottest action was taking place in the PC & Android space, especially when that came to cloud gaming. Devices like Valve's Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud dominated our attention, but in mid-October one of the biggest names in gaming hardware dropped a teaser for an upcoming handheld of its own: the Razer Edge. Based on the successful Razer Kishi controller accessory, we knew the Edge was coming out in 2023, but when? This year at CES 2023, I finally got to go hands-on with the Razer Edge, while also getting the details on those release plans, and checking out the rest of Razer's big CES hardware announcements.
50+ best After-Christmas sales: $50 off Pixel Watch, $79 TVs, Chromebooks for $89, and more deals
We're checking out the freshest After-Christmas Sales and finding some all-time low prices on Chromebooks, TVs, phones, headphones, and more.
5 new Macs tipped for potential March Apple event — here’s what we know
Leaker LeaksApplePro tips these five Macs for a March 2023 launch. Here's a closer look at what to expect.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Microsoft Edge Dev update makes it easier to block ads on Android
Earlier this week, Microsoft shipped an update to Edge Dev across several platforms. A new option to block ads on the Android version of Edge was part of the update, alongside some new enterprise options.
TechRadar
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dell discounts the G2722HS 27-inch budget gaming monitor by a whopping 46%
With an impressive refresh rate of 165 Hz and 1 ms GtG response time, the Dell G2722HS gaming monitor also sports a 99% sRGB color gamut and comes covered by a 3-year advanced exchange service and premium panel exchange limited warranty. With an estimated value of US$279.99, the G2722HS is now available from Dell US for just US$149.99.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off High Contrast Mode on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft first introduced high-contrast themes with Windows 7. The idea was to add a theme that helps users with low vision or photosensitivity see screen elements better. But not everyone needs the high contrast mode on Windows 11 or older versions. Maybe you turned it on by accident and are now struggling to turn it off.
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
The Verge
Oreo’s Xbox-themed cookies unlock Forza, Halo, and Sea of Thieves skins
Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo once again to create Xbox-themed Oreo cookies. There are six custom Xbox cookie designs in total, with one featuring the Xbox logo and additional cookies for each controller button and a directional arrow. The cookies are based on Oreo’s classic cookie-and-creme combination, but the...
TechRadar
Massive PlayStation Store sale slashes up to 75% off over 5000 games on PS5 and PS4
A ginormous Holiday sale is now live on the PlayStation Store with a whopping 5000 PS5 and PS4 games at up to 75% off, including big hits such as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Midnight Suns. This sale actually got underway last week, but Sony has just added...
CES 2023 roundup: NVIDIA 4070 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7000, 13th Gen Intel, and PCs from Lenovo, Razer, HP, ASUS, and more
During CES 2023, we saw major announcements from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. Just about every major laptop and PC manufacturer also unveiled new hardware. Here are the highlights.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Webcam Camera Error Code 0xA00F4289 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your PC's webcam is essential for video calls on conference and messaging apps. However, the 0xA00F4289 error occurs on some users’ PCs when they try to use their webcams with the likes of Skype, Zoom, and the Camera app. Affected apps display a 0xA00F4289 error message that says, “we can’t find your camera.”
Comments / 0