Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Council tax set to rise by £80 a year
Most residents in Coventry would see their council tax rise by £80 a year if plans for a 5% rise are passed. Coventry City Council said it could not rule out cuts in future years. The councillor in charge of finance said it had been facing "sticking plaster finance...
BBC
Suffolk council tax rise proposed to boost police funding
A police and crime commissioner has proposed a council tax increase to boost funding for his force. Tim Passmore said a band D property would pay an extra £15-a-year and the additional funding would increase Suffolk's policing budget by £3.9m. He said government funding was "just not enough"...
The Jewish Press
Clal Insurance Invests NIS 100M in New ‘Esh’ Bank
Israel’s mammoth Clal Insurance and Finance conglomerate will invest NIS 100 million in the Esh group for the establishment of its new Israeli bank, ‘Esh’, the bank announced this week. The shareholders will take a 4.99 percent stake in each of the group’s companies, the bank and...
BBC
Britishvolt in talks to secure Northumberland gigafactory
UK battery firm Britishvolt is in talks over a possible sale that could secure the future of a Northumberland factory. The firm has been developing plans to build a £3.8bn plant producing batteries for electric vehicles in Cambois. But it has already come close to collapse and been forced...
BBC
Cheshire East Council residents face 4.9% tax increase
A council tax increase of 4.99% has been proposed for people living in the Cheshire East Council area. The authority said it was needed to pay for the rising costs of social care. It will also consider "radical changes" to its spending, because it said the council tax hike would...
BBC
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
UK becoming less attractive for investment, manufacturers warn
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain has become less competitive and less attractive to foreign investors as a result of soaring energy costs and recent political turmoil, manufacturers said in an industry survey released on Monday.
Comments / 0