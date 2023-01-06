Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
School merit recognition investigation expanded to all Fairfax County Public Schools: Virginia AG
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has confirmed that the state's investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards will expand to include all Fairfax County Public Schools. The development comes in light of reports and complaints that multiple schools across the...
fox5dc.com
Search for missing DC real estate manager continues
An active search for a Massachusetts mom of three that mysteriously vanished after leaving for D.C. continues. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter has the latest updates from police on the case.
fox5dc.com
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
fox5dc.com
DC becoming nationwide destination for flag football
D.C. could become a major destination for an unlikely sport! The District is home to nationally ranked flag football players, who are gearing up for the flag football pro bowl in a few weeks. FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall caught up with them to talk about the game.
fox5dc.com
How much marijuana do Marylanders consume?
Marijuana will be legal in Maryland come July 1st and a new study is showing just how much marijuana Marylanders consume. Michael Sofis, the director of research at Cannabis Public Policy Consulting which conducted this story.
fox5dc.com
Ever Forward cargo ship owner to pay up for oysters
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Almost a year after a large container ship ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, the owner of the ship is going to have to pay up. This week, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a plan requiring the owner of the container ship Ever Forward to pay $676,200 for the seeding and enhancement of oyster bars.
fox5dc.com
DC real estate executive from Massachusetts missing since New Year's Day
A search is underway for a woman from Massachusetts, who also worked and lived in D.C., that disappeared after leaving her home on New Year's Day. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details.
fox5dc.com
Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
fox5dc.com
NC woman wins $2M scratch-off lottery prize months after $1M win
SHELBY, N.C. - A North Carolina woman is on a lucky streak after winning millions of dollars in two different lottery prizes. Kenya Sloan of Shelby recently won $2 million from a $20 scratch-off. Her win came months after she won a $1 million lottery prize. "I was like, ‘No...
