Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Related
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 1600 block of E. 77th
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KCTV 5
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
KCK man arrested for allegedly killing 16-year-old girl in 2014
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was taken into custody Friday afternoon for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City. Police say the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where they died. It’s believed the scene of the shooting is in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
KMBC.com
Police investigating homicide after woman dies in Independence hotel shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday. Just before 11:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Stoney Creek Hotel at 18011 E. Bass Pro Drive on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent...
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
kttn.com
North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate homicide after victim dropped off at hospital
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide after they say a victim was dropped off at a hospital Sunday night. Police believe it happened in the area of E. 77th Terrace and The Paseo. KMBC 9 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story, check...
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
KCTV 5
One dead, another suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man is dead and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Man accused of using AR-style pistol to kill victim at Independence apartment
A KCMO teen faces a second degree murder charge for a fatal shooting at the end of a party at an Independence apartment.
1 dead, 2 injured after KCK police chase ends in crash in KCMO
One person is dead and one is in life-threatening condition after an overnight Kansas City, Kansas, police chase resulted in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Court docs: 16-year-old shot, killed man before fleeing to nearby park in KCMO
A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man on Dec. 30, 2022, in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.
Video shows strangers follow 10-year-old boy, steal packages from Missouri home
The boy's father said his son was walking home when a car started following him, a passenger got out of the car and started running toward his son.
KCMO man sentenced for killing 3 people, leading police on manhunt in 2018
A man who went on a deadly shooting spree across Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.
KCTV 5
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
62-year-old inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility
A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died on Friday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said.
Comments / 0