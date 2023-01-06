ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

TheDailyBeast

Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight

A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Airport police officer threatens to arrest stranded passengers waiting to rebook cancelled Southwest flights

An airport police officer allegedly threatened to arrest passengers for trespassing when they were stranded at the Nashville International Airport amid widespread holiday flight delays.In a video, posted on Tuesday by former state house candidate Brad Batt, an officer can be heard saying, “You will be arrested for trespassing.”All around him, a group of dismayed passengers tries to explain that they no longer have valid tickets for the nearby gate because of problems with their flights.“Are you kidding me?” one bystander can be heard saying.“Right now,” the officer continues. “To the unsecured side. The ticket counter will help you...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight

A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
Brewer, ME
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

