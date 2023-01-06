Read full article on original website
Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting in Darlington Co.
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly firing shots at another person in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded Saturday to Bronco Road in reference to the shooting incident but no one was hit. During the investigation, deputies...
Deputies, federal agents arrest man wanted in Robeson Co. murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force arrested a St. Pauls man early Monday morning who was wanted for murder, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said Trevion M. Cooper, 25 was arrested in...
Andrews man shot in leg during dispute over car sale, suspect in custody: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested following a shooting incident on Smokethorn Street in Georgetown County Sunday. Aljaron Collins, 36, of Hardee Street was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an investigation. Deputies said the victim...
Suspect in custody after man shot in leg in Georgetown County: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Georgetown County. Deputies said they are investigating the incident at a home on Smokethorn Street near Andrews. More information will be released when it is available.
4th arrest made in 'pre-planned' murder in Robeson Co., deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A fourth arrest has been made in a recent murder investigation and one other suspect is being sought by investigators in Robeson County. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was murdered around midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, during an attempted robbery.
Victim identified, suspect wanted in Robeson Co. shooting and assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Robeson County Saturday has been identified and a suspect is wanted. Amonte M. Blocker, 26, of St. Pauls was found when deputies arrived at a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Dr., according to a release.
Police investigating after body found in Florence as homicide
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a body was found along the area of the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence. Police say initially they responded to the area on a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim at the scene. The...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Chesterfield County deputy for DUI, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A traffic stop Saturday led to the arrest of a Chesterfield County deputy on charges of DUI, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Streater said a fellow deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area of Chesterfield County. He added the officer...
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
3rd suspect arrested in 'pre-planned' Robeson Co. murder, 2 more wanted, authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators in Robeson County released a statement on Saturday morning saying, "a third arrest has been made in a recent murder investigation and two other suspects are being sought by investigators. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was...
Longs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug charges
LONGS, S.C. (WPDE) — A Longs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Tabais Goodman, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
Critical injuries reported after Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries were reported Saturday night after a two-car crash in Marion County. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:08 p.m. to the crash near US Highway 501 and Old Corner Court intersection. Officials added extrication operations were needed. Rescue 10, Engine 15,...
Critical injuries reported in Conway crash involving pedestrian
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Conway Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as crews were on the scene in the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. HCFR was dispatched...
2 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after multiple crashes on Hwy 501 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked after multiple crashes in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:17 a.m. to the area of E. Highway 501 and Savannah Bluff Road. Officials said there...
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
Motor home fire in Conway causes damage to a building; no injuries reported
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Just before noon on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Pageland Street in Conway for a call involving a motor home on fire. When tweeting about the incident, HCFR officials said the fire is under control. A nearby structure sustained damage, but...
'I never thought I was going to see him again:' Missing dog found after 3 years
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Roscoe, a 5-year-old Pitbull mix, was brought to All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy, with the rescue, said that they don’t typically take in strays, but she felt like something was...
Supplies delivered to begin repair work on Cherry Grove Pier
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This past week, a truckload of lumber rolled onto the beach in Cherry Grove. It's an unusual site, but one with a definite purpose. The wood will be used to restore a portion of the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier lost in Hurricane Ian.
Over $8k raised to feed people along the Grand Strand at Myrtle Beach Bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of the local Myrtle Beach community and the ABC15 News team spared some time for an event right up their alley, well, for some. Good Morning Carolina's Amanda Kinseth, Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski, and evening anchors Jennifer Abney and Andrew James challenged their inner Lebowski at Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday in the 'Feed Your Neighbor Fundraiser'.
