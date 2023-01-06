ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Deputies, federal agents arrest man wanted in Robeson Co. murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force arrested a St. Pauls man early Monday morning who was wanted for murder, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said Trevion M. Cooper, 25 was arrested in...
4th arrest made in 'pre-planned' murder in Robeson Co., deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A fourth arrest has been made in a recent murder investigation and one other suspect is being sought by investigators in Robeson County. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was murdered around midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, during an attempted robbery.
Police investigating after body found in Florence as homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a body was found along the area of the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence. Police say initially they responded to the area on a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim at the scene. The...
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
Longs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug charges

LONGS, S.C. (WPDE) — A Longs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Tabais Goodman, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Critical injuries reported after Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries were reported Saturday night after a two-car crash in Marion County. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:08 p.m. to the crash near US Highway 501 and Old Corner Court intersection. Officials added extrication operations were needed. Rescue 10, Engine 15,...
Critical injuries reported in Conway crash involving pedestrian

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Conway Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as crews were on the scene in the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. HCFR was dispatched...
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
Over $8k raised to feed people along the Grand Strand at Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of the local Myrtle Beach community and the ABC15 News team spared some time for an event right up their alley, well, for some. Good Morning Carolina's Amanda Kinseth, Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski, and evening anchors Jennifer Abney and Andrew James challenged their inner Lebowski at Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday in the 'Feed Your Neighbor Fundraiser'.
