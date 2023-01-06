Read full article on original website
Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus
FRANKFORT — I’ll say this for the pleasant delusion that has settled over the Capitol like Kentucky River fog: It’s bipartisan. Politicians on both sides of the aisle appear convinced that their virtuous policies and economic acumen account for state government’s record-high revenue surplus. No one gives credit where credit is due — to the […] The post Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Wave 3
New Kentucky income tax expected to impact dozens of industries
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/8: Senator Damon Thayer; Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. The 2023 Kentucky legislative session is underway and lawmakers are already at work. Among the issues coming up are lowering...
wvih.com
Two File For Kentucky Attorney General
The race for Kentucky’s attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. Current Representative Pamela Stevenson became the presumptive Democratic candidate as she was the only one who filed.
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wymt.com
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
wymt.com
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
WLKY.com
Matt Bevin teases all day he might file to run for Kentucky governor – then doesn’t
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Gov. Matt Bevin spent his day hinting at another run in Kentucky. He tweeted teases and even held a press gaggle where he aired many grievances. But alas, he never filed to run. Rumors were swirling that the former Republican governor would try once again,...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’
FRANKFORT — Matt Bevin returned to the Kentucky Capitol, spoke for about 30 minutes and then promptly drove away from the building Friday. The former Kentucky Republican governor, who narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear in 2019, tweeted hints at a possible 2023 gubernatorial run though he would not answer if he was running for […] The post Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
UK enhancing Holocaust education for teachers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 2018, the Kentucky state legislature passed the Holocaust Education Act. This mandated that Holocaust education had to be taught in all public middle and high schools in the state. Now, the University of Kentucky is hosting workshops to support Kentucky teachers in meeting the requirement of the state.
gamblingnews.com
Kentucky Sends Online Betting, Poker, and Fantasy Sports Bill to Senate House
House Bill 106 was introduced in the current legislative session on January 5. The bill received support from Kentucky State Representative in Lexington’s 88th District, Cherlynn Stevenson, Newport’s State Representative Rachel Roberts, and Derrick Graham, a dedicated House Representative since 2003. The Bill Could Bring 26 New Amendments.
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
spectrumnews1.com
Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
Home heating assistance program makes more funding available
rmef.org
Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
lanereport.com
Neogen opens Mt. Sterling location with nearly $10 million investment
MT. STERLING, Ky. — Neogen Corp., an animal and food safety product manufacturer, opened its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since located in Lexington...
