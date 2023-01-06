ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

WEF did not appoint McCarthy as House speaker

CLAIM: A page on the World Economic Forum’s website is evidence that the organization has “appointed” Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker of the House. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. House members elect the speaker. The page on the WEF website identifies McCarthy as “Majority Leader of the US House of Representatives,” a position he held from 2013 to 2019 and which is different from the speaker role. Such pages are created for people who have attended a WEF event or written a blog published on the WEF website, a spokesperson for the organization told The Associated Press.

