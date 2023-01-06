ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 coming in February

By Asher Notheis
 3 days ago

R ecipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their next payment worth $914 on Feb. 1 after not receiving a payment this month.

SSI payments from the Social Security Administration are intended to help aged, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own. The money allows them to afford basic everyday items and goods, including food and shelter, according to the SSA.

NEW TEXAS PROPERTY LAW GIVES ELDERLY AND DISABLED RESIDENTS TAX BREAK

SSI recipients will receive their payment on Feb. 1 because they received two payments in December 2022, one on Dec. 1, and the second on Dec. 30, with the latter serving as the SSI payment for January. Eligible couples for SSI and essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also receive a payment from the SSA on Feb. 1. Couples will receive $1,371, while essential persons will get $458, according to the administration.

The SSI payments for 2023 will be slightly higher than last year due to a cost of living adjustment the SSA made. The payment issued to recipients in 2022 was $841, with 2023's payment being 8.7% higher to reflect the adjustment.

These SSI payments are almost always given to recipients on the first of the month, with a total of 12 payments issued by the SSA every year. However, on days when the first day of a month occurs on a weekend or a holiday , the payments are given on the last business day of the previous month, as was the case with the Dec. 30 payment.

This year, the SSA will issue double payments to recipients in the months of March, June, September, and December due to the following months starting on either a weekend or a holiday, according to the SSA's 2023 schedule.

