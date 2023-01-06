Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
The City of Golden Is Going to the DogsColorado JillGolden, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
boulderreportinglab.org
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services
DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declaration
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver likely will extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster. The council will vote on the declaration Monday.
coloradopolitics.com
Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA
People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotel
(Denver, Colo.) Denver will consider Monday buying yet another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The City Council will vote whether to spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Denver residents upset with icy roads days after snow
Denver will need sun and warmer temperatures if they're ever going to clear off ice and snow from the roads.Warming up may be the only way it gets done. Some of the side streets and sidewalks in the city are just completely iced over, leaving many people asking why."I get stuck a lot," said one city resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. "You got to stay home all the time because you can't go out."Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and others navigating city roads and sidewalks are seeing and feeling it too."You're [essentially] offroading to drive on my street right now," said...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
broomfieldleader.com
EPA provides research funds to Colorado small businesses to develop environmental technologies
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding two Colorado small businesses, Lafayette-based, Sporian Microsystems Inc., and Lakewood-based, J-Tech LLC, $100,000 each to develop promising environmental technologies related to microplastics identification and wastewater reuse. The Colorado businesses are among $2,497,134 EPA is awarding to 25 small businesses nationwide for projects advancing a wide range of technologies, including detecting methane emissions, prolonging the shelf life of foods, reducing food waste, improving recycling, and sampling methods for pollution.
Water main project to cause lane closures on West Bowles
DENVER — Denver Water will begin a water main replacement project on West Bowles Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. The Bowles water main project will take place between South Federal Boulevard and South Santa Fe Drive. Denver Water said West Bowles Avenue will be reduced to one open lane...
Snow removal: Denver’s rules to clear sidewalks
The city requires property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, including adjacent ramps soon after a storm moves through the area.
Expert explains safely storing guns in cars
Two guns were stolen out of Loveland Representative-Elect Ron Weinberg's truck while parked at the Colorado State Capitol, according to The Denver Post.
Westword
Note to the Next Mayor: Some Ideas for Clearing the Snow Better
After recent snowstorms in Denver, getting around town has become treacherous. Some sidewalks went unplowed by property owners, leading the snow to eventually turn into ice. Certain side streets still have significant amounts of ice and snow on them. And bike lanes along streets are just a hazardous mess. Given...
coloradosun.com
State representative accused of lying about her residence resigns on eve of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term
State Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat facing criminal charges for allegedly lying about her residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district, announced her resignation from the legislature late Sunday, just hours ahead of the start of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term. Bernett’s...
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
DMV offering CO-RCSA services at Longmont Driver License Office
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce that the Longmont Driver License Office is now providing license and ID card services for Coloradans who qualify under the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act (CO-RCSA) of 2013. The Longmont Driver License Office is one of seven DMV...
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
