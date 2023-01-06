Louvre to Cut Visitor Numbers to Make Experience More ‘Pleasurable’

At the time the Roman Empire ended in the year 476 A.D, they had engineered impressive public work projects such as the paved roads that survived long after the empire had fallen to the water supply systems they created. They demonstrated to be ahead of their time. Aqueducts were created to direct water from rivers for long distances. Another notable achievement was the “Cloaca Maxima”, also known historically as the "Great Sewer system" of its time that was built in Rome. The sewer system was then implemented in other major cities near Rome. It also had many large public baths, which included a heating system. This gave way to the creation of public restrooms in Ancient Rome. With the help of running water below in the canals they were able to use the water to transport all the waste to a chosen location.

