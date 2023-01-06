Louvre to Cut Visitor Numbers to Make Experience More ‘Pleasurable’
Laurence des Cars, the director of the Louvre in Paris , has decided to limit the number of daily visitors to the museum to two-thirds of its previous cap, The Art Newspaper reports . While the Louvre used to allow up to 45,000 visitors daily, that number will now be 30,000. In a statement, des Cars said the decision had been made “so the visit would be a pleasurable experience, especially for first-timers to the museum who make up 60% of entries.”
Comments / 0