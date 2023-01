Dawn Staley is a championship head coach, but leading the South Carolina women’s basketball program is not the only example of leadership for Staley. Playing Mississippi State on Sunday, Staley wore a T-shirt to honor the late Mike Leach, the Mississippi State football coach who died last month after heart complications. Staley and her players and staff wore their shirts before and during the game against State. The shirts read, “Mike Leach Legend/Swing Your Sword.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO