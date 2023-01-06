ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

KSLTV

Teenager in critical condition after T-bone crash, flown to hospital

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah –– An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a T-bone crash with a Jeep Saturday evening. According to Utah County Sheriff’s Spencer Cannon, the crash happened on State highway 72 and Mustang Way at approximately 5 p.m. The Jeep was traveling eastbound on HWY 72 when it hit the Buick crossing its path, attempting to drive northbound on Mustang Way.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Emery County Man Sentenced Following Fatal Accident

An Emery County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in the death of local mother Carma Iturrio. Iturrio died following an auto-pedestrian accident in which Brock Braxton Lee Allred was driving drunk. Allred, now 21, was arrested for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, negligently operating a...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Castleview Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Castleview Hospital is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, Ceinet was born to Cristina and Antonio, Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:50 AM. Castleview Women’s Center is devoted to providing high quality, compassionate care close to...
PRICE, UT
KUTV

How smoking marijuana as a teenager can damage the brain

KUTV — During teenage years the brain is in a crucial state of development. Heather Lewis from the Utah County Health Department talked with Kari about why marijuana misuse in teenagers can be detrimental to their health. For more information head to graymattersutah.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

