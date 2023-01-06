Northwestern is quietly rising through the top of the B1G. The Wildcats made a loud statement on Sunday by taking down No. 15 Indiana in Bloomingdale 84-83. The Wildcats had a strong start to the game by outscoring the Hoosiers 41-34 in the first half before holding on from a Hoosiers comeback in the second half. Indiana was the team that shot better in the game as they shot 51.6% in field goals (32-of-62) and 50% from the three-point arc (9-of-18).

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO