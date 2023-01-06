ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Christopher Keys, former Indiana DB, announces commitment to SEC program

Christopher Keys is heading to the SEC after 3 years in Bloomington, Indiana. The Collins, Mississippi native is heading back home and will transfer to Mississippi State. Keys announced his decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Keys will have 3 remaining seasons of eligibility despite playing 3 years at Indiana. He...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern hoops upsets No. 15 Indiana at Assembly Hall

Northwestern is quietly rising through the top of the B1G. The Wildcats made a loud statement on Sunday by taking down No. 15 Indiana in Bloomingdale 84-83. The Wildcats had a strong start to the game by outscoring the Hoosiers 41-34 in the first half before holding on from a Hoosiers comeback in the second half. Indiana was the team that shot better in the game as they shot 51.6% in field goals (32-of-62) and 50% from the three-point arc (9-of-18).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Texas A&M transfer, former 4-star recruit, commits to Indiana

Former Texas A&M edge rusher Marcus Burris announced Sunday that he would be transferring to Indiana after just 2 seasons in College Station. The former 4-star recruit announced his decision via Twitter Sunday afternoon. Burris was one of more than 25 Texas A&M Aggies to enter the portal following a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana adds commitment from linebacker transfer out of Stanford

Indiana football dipped into the transfer portal and added a commitment from former Stanford linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar Saturday. Mangum-Farrar started 8 games for the Cardinal last season, totaling 45 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 3 pass deflections. This is a step forward in replacing star rising sophomore LB Dasan McCullough, who transferred to Oklahoma after 1 season in Bloomington. Indiana also lost linebackers Cam Jones and Bradley Jennings to eligibility following a 4-8 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Clemson transfer and former 4-star WR announces B1G commitment

A Clemson transfer is heading to the B1G. The former Tiger announced the news from his Twitter account on Friday. E.J. Williams Jr. was a member of the 2020 class. Williams was rated as a 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite and eventually committed to Clemson. He will be playing for Indiana in 2023.
CLEMSON, SC

