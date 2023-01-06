ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH LIVE: Voting continues in speaker of the House election chaos

By Rachel Schilke
 3 days ago

R ep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will continue his bid to be the next speaker Friday at noon. The California Republican has lost 11 straight votes, with defectors supporting candidates ranging from Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) to former President Donald Trump .

The House adjourned on Thursday night after a contentious vote, allowing McCarthy the time to negotiate with the 20 Republican representatives rallying behind someone else.

MCCARTHY ALLIES SAY 20 GOP DETRACTORS ARE HOLDING PARTY 'HOSTAGE'

This is the first time since 1923 that an election for speaker of the House has gone past one vote.

