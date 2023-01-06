Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Steelers Criticized for Mock CPR Celebration in Win Over Browns
Although the routine isn’t new to the NFL, Sunday’s celebration was poorly timed. One of the Steelers’ sack celebrations against the Browns on Sunday was poorly timed, to say the least. After Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Pittsburgh’s 28–14 win on Sunday,...
NFL Playoff Implications of Bills-Bengals Cancellation
The two AFC teams already had clinched playoff berths, but their seedings have not been secured yet. After the decision to cancel the Bills–Bengals game that was suspended Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, NFL owners voted to pass a resolution for the upcoming AFC playoffs involving the impacted clubs.
Cameron Jordan: ’No Amount of Money’ Would Draw Him to Browns
The seven-time Pro Bowler didn't mince words about the Forest City. View the original article to see embedded media. To borrow from Major League: cross Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan off the Browns' future target list, then. With New Orleans limping to the finish line of a disappointing season, Jordan...
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role. In addition to requesting permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Broncos also are seeking permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Report: Lovie Smith in Talks With Texans Over Job Status Concerns
For the second year in a row, Houston may be exploring a head coaching change. Texans coach Lovie Smith has begun meeting with franchise owner Cal McNair to plead his case for a second year with the team, amid concerns that he may be fired at the end of a likely league-worst season in Houston, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Packers' Matt LaFleur Sounds Off On Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday's loss to Detroit. The Packers had a chance to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs, but fell short, losing 20-16 to NFC North rival Detroit Sunday at Lambeau Field. The loss was bad enough, but the manner in which they took that loss will be remembered for a long time.
Lil Wayne Weighs in on Whether Packers Should Retain Aaron Rodgers
The rapper is an avid Green Bay fan, and he let his opinion be known after Sunday’s loss. Less than a day after the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Lions, one of the team’s most famous fans sounded off on Twitter and appears to want the team to move on from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
The Texans Job Actually Looks Desirable to Potential Coaches, If You Can Stomach Why It’s Open
David Culley and Lovie Smith were both one-and-dones. But Houston may have suitors for a rebuild that could eventually pay off. When a coach gets fired from what appears to be an absolute circus of a job, most people will ask: Who on Earth would sign up for that next?
Report: McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return
The Los Angeles coach is under contract with the franchise to the end of the 2026 season. The future of Rams coach Sean McVay in the City of Angels is reportedly up in the air. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been weighing a lot of things that have...
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Won’t Play vs. Bengals on Sunday, per Report
The third-year player came back from a torn ACL at midseason. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will not play on Sunday in preparation for next week’s wild-card playoff game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Dobbins returned in the middle of the...
Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday. With the Bears’ 29–13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, on top of the Texans’ 32–31 win against the Colts, Chicago officially secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft for the first time since 1947.
Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale
Cleveland addressed defensive leadership concerns immediately after a disappointing 7-10 season. The Browns aren't wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Woods has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his tenure.
2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Times, Dates, Opponents, TV Info
The stage is set for the road to the Lombardi Trophy. View the original article to see embedded media. A wild final day of the regular season has set the stage for what should be an enthralling 2023 playoff slate. Coming into Sunday, 12 of the 14 playoff bids had...
Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn
The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
NFC Playoff Field Finalized After Packers Fall to Lions in Primetime
Green Bay fell short of the postseason after losing to Detroit at Lambeau Field Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC playoff picture is now officially finalized following the Lions’ 20–16 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The times and dates of the wild card games are still to be determined.
