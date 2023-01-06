Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Brazos Gators raise money for National Championship in Vegas
WACO, Texas — Coaches and parents of the Brazos Gators cooked and sold barbecue Saturday with a goal of raising money to put toward the team's trip to Las Vegas. The little league team is headed to Vegas looking to secure their first AAU National Championship win. "Some of...
The Magic Has Arrived: One Killeen, Texas Neighborhood Has A New Harry Potter Twist
Central Texas is always growing, and it has shown in the building of new houses and apartment complexes in the area. While some are opposed to the potential thought of more places to live being erected in the area due to various reasons, others are excited for new individuals to be in the Lone Star State.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
fox44news.com
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Texas Ranger Museum prepares for Rangers' 200th year
The Texas Rangers mark their 200th anniversary this year and Waco's Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, as the repository of its history, is playing a role, even as a major change in the museum may be in its future. Waco eyes museum's future as Texas Rangers mark 200...
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,900
JUST REDUCED: This gorgeous, Keith Gunn home is chock-full with upgrades and classic Farm House style in the ever-popular Creekside Addition. At first glance, this property shines like a new penny! Established flowerbeds with rock borders, full brick veneer construction, and decorative cedar shake shingles on the gables give this dwelling a true welcoming feeling that is hard to miss. Just inside the front door, the open floorplan includes a large living, kitchen, and dining room combination. Be sure to check out the expertly crafted trim-work, crown molding, and built-in shelving. Walnut flooring with warm undertones throughout the space, plus neutral decorative paint, gives a timeless feel to room. The kitchen is right out of a magazine, with thick granite counter-tops, shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. The pantry and laundry room sit off to the right; both are huge! Seller is leaving a fairly new Whirlpool 26 cubic foot Refrigerator with a bottom freezer, a 4 year old Whirlpool top loading washer, and a 2 year old front loading Whirlpool Dryer. To the left is the primary suite, complete with walnut flooring and a trimmed tray ceiling for a truly upgraded look. The ensuite is a perfect spot to unwind at the end of a long day: elongated free-standing soaking tub, double-sink vanity with granite counter-tops, large walk-in shower, and walk-in closet are included. Three minor bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house. All offer warm, neutral paint, crown molding, and natural light as well. The guest bathroom even has double sinks! Out in the backyard sits an extended patio, garden area, and more built-in landscaping. Seller is leaving the swing set currently in the back yard and the Ring doorbell. A gem like this in Midway ISD is hard to find. SELLERS ARE OFFERING $3,000 IN BUYER'S CLOSING COST CONTRIBUTION. Schedule a private showing today to see this one in person.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four-Star LB Jelani McDonald Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns have one of the best recruiting classes in Big 12 history this year, and it got even better on Saturday with the addition of four-star LB Jelani McDonald. Woods was deciding on a trio of Big 12 teams to commit to picking between TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. This update comes from Hayes Fawcett, a social media football recruiting expect via Twitter.
KWTX
The Central Texas Homeless Coalition needs volunteers for their annual homeless count
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Homeless Coalition will hold their annual event to count the homeless population, at the end of the month. Happening in Temple and Killeen, on Jan. 26, they’re asking for volunteers. “So, volunteers will get virtual training and then be onsite working...
KTRE
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
WacoTrib.com
Assessment coming soon for outdoor pool at East Waco community center
The city’s plan to turn the former Doris Miller YMCA into a new community center is coming along, and the prospects for the facility’s outdoor pool will get a fresh assessment soon. The former Y’s indoor pool is functional, though the building that houses it has a leaky...
fox7austin.com
Marine Corps veteran, family open door to new Bell County home
NOLANVILLE, Texas - Saturday morning, a dream became a reality for Marine Corps veteran George Spruell and his wife Vanessa as they opened the door to their new home. Vanessa says when they lived in Austin, it was hard to raise their grandchildren, not able to provide a roof over their heads.
KWTX
Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members are reviewing applications from eight District 4 residents vying to replace former council member Kelly Palmer, who resigned her seat in November. The application process ended earlier this week, and city council members plan to interview the eight applicants during meetings on...
fox44news.com
Killeen Municipal Court gives update on warrant forgiveness
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Killeen says the Municipal Court had 61 citizens appear at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.98. The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that citizens with outstanding...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
fox44news.com
No. 20 Harker Heights pulls away to take down Temple
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — A hard fought game from both teams saw the 20th-ranked Knights come away with the 60-47 win on Friday night. Harker Heights welcomes Copperas Cove as their next opponent on Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. Temple travels to Copperas Cove next on Friday,...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
fox44news.com
Temple billboard recognizes former Wildcats set to play for a National Championship
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Right along I-36 in Temple is a billboard that honors former Wildcat standouts Jared Wiley and Quentin Johnston, as they prepare for play for a National Championship on Monday. The billboard, which plays morning through night, displays both players one at a time, with...
Comments / 0