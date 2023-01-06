ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WDTN

Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed

(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
WDTN

Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on […]
BALTIMORE, MD
WDTN

Browns fire DC Joe Woods

(WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods, as reported early Monday by the Fox 8 I-Team. The move comes less than 24 hours after the Browns on Sunday had a disappointing end to a disappointing season finishing 7-10 with 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Harrison Jr. Reportedly Responds to Bizarre Transfer Rumor

The Buckeyes receiver does not appear to be going anywhere. The transfer portal has created a new world in college football, where players change teams on a whim even if it doesn’t seem like they would in the first place. So, when an internet rumor floats around that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is transferring to USC, it doesn’t take much for people to believe it.
WDTN

NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bengals-Bills canceled

NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s competition […]
CINCINNATI, OH

