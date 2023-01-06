Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
WDTN
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Kosar played for the Browns after graduating from the University of Miami. Over nine seasons as quarterback, he led the Browns to three American Football Conference championship games.
Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on […]
WDTN
Ten Takeaways: Eagles ‘Sucked’ Without Hurts; Bengals Shine On and Off the Field
Plus, the nation finds out why Cincinnati is a special place, the Seahawks are playoff bound without Russell Wilson, the Dolphins are headed back to the playoffs and much more. The Eagles really needed Sunday. And the reason why—as their second-year coach, Nick Sirianni, saw it—was because the two games...
WDTN
Browns fire DC Joe Woods
(WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods, as reported early Monday by the Fox 8 I-Team. The move comes less than 24 hours after the Browns on Sunday had a disappointing end to a disappointing season finishing 7-10 with 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here’s the NFL playoffs wild card schedule
Seven of the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs didn’t make the field last season, including the Seahawks, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants.
WDTN
Harrison Jr. Reportedly Responds to Bizarre Transfer Rumor
The Buckeyes receiver does not appear to be going anywhere. The transfer portal has created a new world in college football, where players change teams on a whim even if it doesn’t seem like they would in the first place. So, when an internet rumor floats around that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is transferring to USC, it doesn’t take much for people to believe it.
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bengals-Bills canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s competition […]
‘Might be changes’: Browns reflect on end-of-season-loss to Steelers
The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish.
