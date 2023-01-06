Read full article on original website
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
KUTV
How smoking marijuana as a teenager can damage the brain
KUTV — During teenage years the brain is in a crucial state of development. Heather Lewis from the Utah County Health Department talked with Kari about why marijuana misuse in teenagers can be detrimental to their health. For more information head to graymattersutah.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
kuer.org
Utah’s population is shifting away from kids and schools will need to adjust
Utah’s school-age population is projected to be the slowest growing age group in the state, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. This means some school districts will likely have to figure out how to respond to declining enrollment numbers, a challenge some districts already face. A research...
castlecountryradio.com
Division of Water Resources talks latest water levels
Our area has seen several snow storms and several more are in the forecast so many folks may be wondering what that means water-wise for our area. Castle Country Radio had the opportunity to speak over the telephone with Utah Division of Water Resources Drought Coordinator, Laura Haskell to talk about all the details.
castlecountryradio.com
Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson talks about new pumper truck
Price City recently purchased a new pumper truck for the city’s Fire Department. This requirement was needed in order for the department to perform its duties for the citizens in the Castle Country area. Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss the new piece of equipment the department has received.
KSLTV
Teenager in critical condition after T-bone crash, flown to hospital
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah –– An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a T-bone crash with a Jeep Saturday evening. According to Utah County Sheriff’s Spencer Cannon, the crash happened on State highway 72 and Mustang Way at approximately 5 p.m. The Jeep was traveling eastbound on HWY 72 when it hit the Buick crossing its path, attempting to drive northbound on Mustang Way.
etvnews.com
Emery County Man Sentenced Following Fatal Accident
An Emery County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in the death of local mother Carma Iturrio. Iturrio died following an auto-pedestrian accident in which Brock Braxton Lee Allred was driving drunk. Allred, now 21, was arrested for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, negligently operating a...
Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him. Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.
Utah white supremacy gang member arrested for suspected drug dealing
Three men have been arrested for suspected drug use on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while police were serving an arrest warrant to a white supremacy gang member and convicted felon from West Payson.
