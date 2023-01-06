ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

KUTV

How smoking marijuana as a teenager can damage the brain

KUTV — During teenage years the brain is in a crucial state of development. Heather Lewis from the Utah County Health Department talked with Kari about why marijuana misuse in teenagers can be detrimental to their health. For more information head to graymattersutah.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Division of Water Resources talks latest water levels

Our area has seen several snow storms and several more are in the forecast so many folks may be wondering what that means water-wise for our area. Castle Country Radio had the opportunity to speak over the telephone with Utah Division of Water Resources Drought Coordinator, Laura Haskell to talk about all the details.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson talks about new pumper truck

Price City recently purchased a new pumper truck for the city’s Fire Department. This requirement was needed in order for the department to perform its duties for the citizens in the Castle Country area. Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss the new piece of equipment the department has received.
PRICE, UT
KSLTV

Teenager in critical condition after T-bone crash, flown to hospital

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah –– An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a T-bone crash with a Jeep Saturday evening. According to Utah County Sheriff’s Spencer Cannon, the crash happened on State highway 72 and Mustang Way at approximately 5 p.m. The Jeep was traveling eastbound on HWY 72 when it hit the Buick crossing its path, attempting to drive northbound on Mustang Way.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Emery County Man Sentenced Following Fatal Accident

An Emery County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in the death of local mother Carma Iturrio. Iturrio died following an auto-pedestrian accident in which Brock Braxton Lee Allred was driving drunk. Allred, now 21, was arrested for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, negligently operating a...
EMERY COUNTY, UT

