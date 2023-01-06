ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Upworthy

Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Page Six

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
KXLY

Jeremy Renner pays tribute to ICU team

Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to his ICU team. The 52-year-old actor has been in intensive care since being run over by his own snowplough at his Lake Tahoe ranch and Jeremy took to Instagram to thank the medical team who have been looking after him. The picture shows Jeremy...
KXLY

Prince Harry ‘saved’ by military career

Prince Harry was “saved” by his military career. The 38-year-old prince credits the decade he spent in the Army – which he left in 2015 – as the first time in his life he felt “normal” and he relished the “challenges” he undertook in that time.
KXLY

Prince Harry calls Camilla a ‘villain’ who ‘traded information’

Prince Harry has branded Camilla, Queen Consort a “villain” who “traded information” in a bid to rehabilitate her image. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex has opened up about his relationship with his stepmother – who married his dad King Charles in 2005 – in a new US TV interview to promote his memoir ‘Spare’ in which he called Camilla “dangerous”.
KXLY

Listen now: Personal finance advice, true crime, a Hollywood insider and Damar Hamlin

Keep scrolling for our latest podcasts covering a variety of topics including finance, crime, entertainment, sports, ethics weather and more. Start listening now!. Most of us have a checking and savings account and that might be fine. But there’s also a chance that circumstances have changed and it might be time to reevaluate your options. On the latest episode of PennyWise, host Teri Barr spoke with Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to discuss five questions to ask yourself to understand if your current setup is working or if it’s time to consider new options.
KXLY

Hailey Bieber admits to ‘struggling with PTSD’ after health scare

Hailey Bieber “struggled with a little bit of PTSD” after suffering a blood clot in her brain. The 26-year-old model revealed in March that she’d been hospitalised, after suffering “stroke-like” symptoms, and Hailey has now admitted that she’s struggled to move on from her health scare.
KXLY

Prince Harry was ‘high on laughing gas’ during Archie’s birth

Prince Harry was “high on laughing gas” at the birth of his son Archie. The 38-year-old royal tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and the pair went on to have their firstborn a year later but he has now revealed that while his wife was “calm” during the birth, he had to eat chicken from Nando’s.
KXLY

Duke of Sussex ‘not on speaking terms’ with brother or father

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is not currently on speaking terms with his brother William, Prince of Wales or his father King Charles. The 38-year-old royal has been opening up about life ahead of the release of his autobiography ‘Spare’ in which he lays bare the ongoing rift with his family – and in an interview with Anderson Cooper on US TV show ’60 Minutes’, Harry explained he’s still not talking to William or Charles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

Prince Harry dedicates memoir to Princess Diana

Prince Harry has dedicated his memoir to Princess Diana. The 38-year-old royal has penned the controversial tome ‘Spare’ after he stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and dedicated to his late mother – who was killed in a car crash in 1997 aged 36 – as well as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, three, and 20-month old Lili.

Comments / 0

Community Policy