cwbradio.com
Application Period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Now Open
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that the application period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10, 2023. Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration and...
wearegreenbay.com
Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks
(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting its 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days in celebration of the species’ growing presence in the state. The DNR is offering both in-person and virtual events that are free to the public. On...
Yahoo Sports
Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do
Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Neighbors Tip Off Iowa Hunter to Near-200-Inch Nontypical
Aaron Linhart didn’t even know the buck existed—but his neighbors did. Earlier in the fall, some started asking the Southern Iowa native if he was hunting the giant, 6-1/2-year-old nontypical. One neighbor had been following the deer for three years. Linhart told them he’d never even laid eyes on the local legend.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
CBS 58
Elite Electrician: Wisconsin's Tom Kennedy named North America's Top Electrician at trades event
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- Some Electrifying News! MATC Instructor becomes North America's Top Electrician after winning tough competition trades event. Tom Kennedy is wired about a new year. This MATC instructor has right to be. He recently won the "2022 Ideal Tools Elite Tradesman National Championship." On CBS...
stcroix360.com
St. Croix Tribe announces historic property purchase near Apple River
Ojibwe band acquires 800 acres for recovery programs, cultural use, and environmental protection. Information courtesy the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin. The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin recently announced the purchase of a large property on Sugarbush Lake, near the upper Apple River. The tribe paid $4.1 million for 831 acres of land, a large house, and two small lakes, according to a video released by the tribe.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowless ground, Wisconsin temperatures could be warmer than average
Snow has been hard to come by these last few months, and without decent snow cover it can actually make our temperatures warmer in southeastern Wisconsin. If you've ever walked outside on a sunny day after a fresh snowfall, you've probably been blinded by what seems like billions of tiny little mirrors. In reality that's not far from the truth. Snow is incredibly efficient at reflecting light and can reflect as much as 80-98% of the sun's energy. Grass, dirt, water and other colored surfaces reflect the sun's rays – but not nearly as efficiently. This results in those surfaces absorbing the sun's energy and then re-emitting it as heat. How much a surface reflects the sun is known as "Albedo."
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
wpr.org
Largest land conservation effort in state history threatened as lawmakers object to funding
Lawmakers on the state’s finance committee are objecting to what would be the largest land conservation effort in Wisconsin history, threatening to halt the project altogether. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental conservation group, bought 70,000 acres of private forestland across northern Wisconsin in 2021 called the Pelican River...
drydenwire.com
Housing Shortage In Wisconsin Likely To Increase Over Next 10 Years
MADISON, WI -- Due to unfavorable demographics and the recent slowdown in home construction, Wisconsin could be facing a severe workforce housing shortage in the next few years. A new Forward Analytics study, “A Housing Hurdle,” finds that Wisconsin needs to build up to 227,000 new housing units during this decade to solve all of its housing needs.
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
