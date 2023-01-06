Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee documents share Social Security numbers of 2,000 Trump officials and allies
Documents released by the Jan. 6 committee shared the Social Security numbers of nearly 2,000 Trump allies and officials. The leak is believed to have been an accident, and the data have since been removed, the Washington Post reported. The Social Security numbers were listed in the White House guest book, which was included in the Jan. 6 committee's final report. The Social Security numbers of visitors were listed next to their names and were supposed to have been redacted in the version released to the public.
Washington Examiner
Address inflation and protect Social Security, public demands of new Congress: Poll
The people laid out the priorities they want the new Congress to have in 2023 and beyond as the Democrats' hold on the Senate got stronger and the House of Representatives flipped to a Republican majority. Both Democrats and Republicans believe Congress needs to prioritize fixing inflation, reducing crime, and...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' latest attack on Trump is a giant nothingburger
House Democrats just set a precedent that will surely come back to haunt them. Using the power of the House Ways and Means Committee, they recently obtained and publicly released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. They did so because Trump refused to release his tax returns, like most presidential candidates do, and in hopes of somehow embarrassing or incriminating him.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Washington Examiner
The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy
Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
Washington Examiner
The pathetic, rampant bigotry of Democrat Cori Bush
There's nothing that Democrats fear and despise more than black conservative Republicans. Time and time again, the Left makes some of the nastiest, most offensive, and bigoted remarks about anyone who is black and a Republican. From calling former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder the "black face of white supremacy" to then-candidate Joe Biden claiming a black person "wasn't black" if they didn't vote for him, Democrats have repeatedly shown they are the biggest racial bigots in this country.
Washington Examiner
The World Health Organization thinks China might not be telling the truth after all
You would be hard-pressed to find an organization more useless than the United Nations, and there may be no U.N. institution that is more embarrassing than the World Health Organization. The WHO has recently accused China of “under-representing” its COVID deaths. “We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular,...
Washington Examiner
AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
Washington Examiner
George Santos sworn in as scandal engulfs freshman lawmaker
George Santos, the newly elected, scandal-plagued Republican from New York, was sworn in early Saturday morning to the House of Representatives under a cloud of suspicion involving everything from his credentials to campaign expenditures. Santos was busted by the New York Times last month for embellishing his background and lying...
Washington Examiner
Open invitation: TikTok lobbyists repeatedly scored visits to Biden White House, records reveal
EXCLUSIVE — Lobbyists for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance have enjoyed a cozy relationship with President Joe Biden's White House, all while lawmakers ramp up efforts to crack down on the app over national security concerns, according to records reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Congress is mulling...
