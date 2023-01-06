ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Manchester City v Chelsea: Kalvin Phillips could play in FA Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" and may play in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea, says manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December. Phillips, a £45m signing from Leeds last summer, has played...
BBC

Jay Matete: Sunderland midfielder joins Plymouth Argyle on loan

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Jay Matete from Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old becomes the fourth player to move to the League One leaders in the January transfer window. Matete was a deadline-day signing for the Black Cats a year ago when he left...
BBC

Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
BBC

Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
BBC

Johnson dismisses Bojang claims Hibs treated striker ‘worse than an animal’

Manager Lee Johnson has dismissed claims that Hibernian mistreated Momodou Bojang during his six-month loan stint. After the club announced they were using a break clause for the season-long deal, quotes attributed to the Gambian striker emerged via an African media outlet listing several grievances. It was said that he...
SB Nation

Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...

