BBC
Manchester City v Chelsea: Kalvin Phillips could play in FA Cup
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" and may play in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea, says manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December. Phillips, a £45m signing from Leeds last summer, has played...
Tony Mowbray reveals Sunderland 'affinity' after supporting them in 1973 FA Cup final
Current boss Tony Mowbray did not let his Teesside roots stop him from backing Sunderland in 1973.
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
Ross Stewart closing in on Kevin Phillips' post-war Sunderland goalscoring record
Can Ross Stewart carve out a piece of Sunderland history for himself?
BBC
Jay Matete: Sunderland midfielder joins Plymouth Argyle on loan
Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Jay Matete from Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old becomes the fourth player to move to the League One leaders in the January transfer window. Matete was a deadline-day signing for the Black Cats a year ago when he left...
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025
Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
Tony Mowbray challenges Sunderland fringe players to earn his trust in FA Cup
The FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury should give Sunderland fringe players a chance to impress - but it's not a free pass.
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing
It seems a striker is not the only position Sunderland want to strengthen in January.
BBC
Johnson dismisses Bojang claims Hibs treated striker ‘worse than an animal’
Manager Lee Johnson has dismissed claims that Hibernian mistreated Momodou Bojang during his six-month loan stint. After the club announced they were using a break clause for the season-long deal, quotes attributed to the Gambian striker emerged via an African media outlet listing several grievances. It was said that he...
BBC
Stockport County 1-2 Walsall: Saddlers set up FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City
Andy Williams scored a 95th-minute penalty against Stockport County to earn Walsall an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Leicester City. Paddy Madden's precise strike looked to have earned the hosts a replay two minutes from the end of normal time. Madden then conceded a spot-kick for a foul...
BBC
Scottish gossip: Juranovic, Celtic, Furuhashi, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone, Shinnie, Sibbick
Serie A outfit Monza, backed by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, are "serious" about signing Celtic's 27-year-old right-back Josip Juranovic this month as they strive to move further away from the relegation zone. (Daily Record) With nine defeats in the last 11 games, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is feeling...
SB Nation
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
