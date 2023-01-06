Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Basketball: GHS sweeps Hab Central in 8-6A openers on the road
MT. AIRY, Ga. — Julia Payne hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Gainesville girls to a 48-42 road win over Habersham Central on Friday in their Region 8-6A opener. The win leaves Gainesville (12-0, 1-0 Region 8-6A) as just one of two unbeaten teams...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Buford's Durden hits 900-win mark; Branch rolls, NHall holds off No. 2 White Co.; Chestatee wins, Bluff falls
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford girls coach Gene Durden hit the 900-win mark on Friday after his Lady Wolves hammered Mountain View 71-20 to open Region 8-7A play. Durden, now in his 18th season at Buford, sits at 900-221 in his 34 years coaching in Georgia (Brookwood School-Thomasville; Dade County; Buford).
'Something that's historic': UGA Bulldog super fans cheer on from Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Who let the ‘Dawgs’ out to Los Angeles?. That's right, the UGA Bulldogs will be having their showdown against TCU Horned Frogs Monday night at SoFi stadium. Some are traveling there to see the game, but – of course – many Central Georgians back at home will be cheering them on.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Third-year back-up QB Carson Beck prepared if needed, ready for what’s next
LOS ANGELES — Carson Beck doesn’t necessarily expect to play in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night, but the Georgia backup quarterback is prepared for the moment if called upon. “I’ve gotten a few opportunities (this season), and every time I get in, I try to take...
accesswdun.com
Georgia suffers 1st SEC loss to Florida on the road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Despite a late effort, Georgia fell to the Florida Gators, 82-75, on Saturday afternoon before 9,077 spectators at Exactech Arena. Senior Terry Roberts led Georgia (11-4, 1-1 SEC) in scoring with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while junior Jabri Abdur-Rahim tallied 12 points. Fifth-year Braelen Bridges pitched in with 10 points and five boards. On the afternoon, the Bulldogs shot 38.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.
9-year-old wishes for a Bulldogs win for ‘best friend’ Stetson Bennett
ATLANTA — A nine-year-old boy told his mom he hopes his best friend, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, wins the National Football Championship Monday. Many Georgia Bulldog fans are hoping for a win on the football field Monday against TCU, but nine-year-old Brooks Teehan told his mom, Jessica Cash, that he hopes his best friend, Stetson Bennett, would take home the win.
Georgia’s ‘Uga’ mascot will miss championship game
One of the UGA football program’s most popular personalities will miss Monday’s national championship game. Uga X, the team’s bulldog mascot, will miss the UGA-TCU showdown because of distance. The flight is too far for the nine-year-old dog also nicknamed “Que,” the Seiler family of Savannah, Ga.,...
dawgnation.com
Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will tee it up to play for another national championiship. The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big tilt at SoFi Stadium.
Darnell Washington Injury Update, What his Potential Availability Means for Georgia
On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game. This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title ...
Beloved mascot Uga not making LA trip for national championship game
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — At least one bulldog won’t be in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to the west coast. Spokespeople said there were several options...
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs are making their final preparations for Monday night’s game against TCU. And a number of injured Georgia standouts are doing all they can to get onto the field. The biggest name, both physically and from an importance standpoint is tight end Darnell...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
WXIA 11 Alive
UGA heads into title game vs. TCU as biggest favorites in national championship history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Monday night's CFP title game includes a few important firsts when the Dawgs and Frogs meet. Georgia has the chance to win back-to-back championships for the first time in program history, TCU is making its first title appearance in the modern era, and the Dawgs head into the big game as the first team to be this heavily favored in the national championship game.
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
Gov. Kemp proclaims Jan. 9 as ‘Hunker Down Day’ in support of Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is making sure all University of Georgia fans are bleeding red and white in a newly announced proclamation day. In a tweet, the governor announced that Monday, January 9, 2023 will officially be ‘Hunker Down Day’ in honor of the College Football National Championship.
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football, TCU gush about Chidera Uzo-Diribe: ‘He’s going to be a real star’
For Uzo-Diribe, he spent much of the week shuttling between Athens and Atlanta, in an effort to be there for both his family and his players as Georgia readied to take on Ohio State. “It’s been hectic. It was one of the best weeks of my life,” Uzo-Diribe. “To have...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”
LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia coach Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
