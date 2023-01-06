ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Basketball: GHS sweeps Hab Central in 8-6A openers on the road

MT. AIRY, Ga. — Julia Payne hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Gainesville girls to a 48-42 road win over Habersham Central on Friday in their Region 8-6A opener. The win leaves Gainesville (12-0, 1-0 Region 8-6A) as just one of two unbeaten teams...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School

GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia suffers 1st SEC loss to Florida on the road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Despite a late effort, Georgia fell to the Florida Gators, 82-75, on Saturday afternoon before 9,077 spectators at Exactech Arena. Senior Terry Roberts led Georgia (11-4, 1-1 SEC) in scoring with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while junior Jabri Abdur-Rahim tallied 12 points. Fifth-year Braelen Bridges pitched in with 10 points and five boards. On the afternoon, the Bulldogs shot 38.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

9-year-old wishes for a Bulldogs win for ‘best friend’ Stetson Bennett

ATLANTA — A nine-year-old boy told his mom he hopes his best friend, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, wins the National Football Championship Monday. Many Georgia Bulldog fans are hoping for a win on the football field Monday against TCU, but nine-year-old Brooks Teehan told his mom, Jessica Cash, that he hopes his best friend, Stetson Bennett, would take home the win.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia’s ‘Uga’ mascot will miss championship game

One of the UGA football program’s most popular personalities will miss Monday’s national championship game. Uga X, the team’s bulldog mascot, will miss the UGA-TCU showdown because of distance. The flight is too far for the nine-year-old dog also nicknamed “Que,” the Seiler family of Savannah, Ga.,...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will tee it up to play for another national championiship. The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big tilt at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

UGA heads into title game vs. TCU as biggest favorites in national championship history

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Monday night's CFP title game includes a few important firsts when the Dawgs and Frogs meet. Georgia has the chance to win back-to-back championships for the first time in program history, TCU is making its first title appearance in the modern era, and the Dawgs head into the big game as the first team to be this heavily favored in the national championship game.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family

Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
ATHENS, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia coach Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy