The first week of the year is off to a strong start. While Avatar: The Way of Water just became 2022’s most successful movie, ending Top Gun: Maverick’s run, this year is looking just as promising at the box office. To kick things off, we’re starting 2023 with a bit of horror. The genre seems to be having a moment in recent years and now M3GAN is looking to become our latest collective nightmare, while also ushering in the latest pop culture IT girl. The film is about a lifelike robot whose incredible capabilities start to backfire on its creators, but movie fans (and critics) seem to be more intrigued with the character itself than with the film’s storyline itself. The release of the trailer already inspired thousands of TikToks and tweets, so only time will tell if the viral success and critical praise will translate into ticket sales at the box office this weekend.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO