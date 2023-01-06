Read full article on original website
Megaman Signs Major Deal With Triple A, Set To Take ‘UK Garage All-Stars’ On A Huge Arena Tour
One of the UK underground’s proudest musical exports, UK garage has been around in one form or another for over 30 years now and it’s birthed more than its fair share of icons. Now as popular as its ever been, one of its leading lights, So Solid and S9 founder, Megaman is celebrating the genre with a massive, five-city UK arena tour in collaboration with touring company Triple A.
What to Watch This Week: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘BMF,’ ‘Ginny and Georgia’ and More
The first week of the year is off to a strong start. While Avatar: The Way of Water just became 2022’s most successful movie, ending Top Gun: Maverick’s run, this year is looking just as promising at the box office. To kick things off, we’re starting 2023 with a bit of horror. The genre seems to be having a moment in recent years and now M3GAN is looking to become our latest collective nightmare, while also ushering in the latest pop culture IT girl. The film is about a lifelike robot whose incredible capabilities start to backfire on its creators, but movie fans (and critics) seem to be more intrigued with the character itself than with the film’s storyline itself. The release of the trailer already inspired thousands of TikToks and tweets, so only time will tell if the viral success and critical praise will translate into ticket sales at the box office this weekend.
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy Gifted $15,000 Piano By Stranger After He Heard Him Play
11-year-old Autistic boy Jude Kofie, who is a prodigious musical talent, was recently surprised with a $15,000 grand piano that was gifted to him by a stranger who heard him play. Per CBS News, Aurora, Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson was made aware of Jude’s talents after a local news...
Where to Get the “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunk Low in Canada
It’s no secret that Montreal is known for its bagels, but what if eating them isn’t enough to express one’s love for both bagels and the city that’s known for them? Thanks to “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunk Low, fans of both Montreal and bagels can finally sport the shoes that were made just for them.
