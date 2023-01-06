ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

What Michigan's minimum wage increase means for small businesses

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's minimum wage rises above $10 starting this year, but what does that mean for Michigan small businesses who may have small margins? The increase from $9.87 to $10.10 was set by the "Michigan Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018" and is part of multiple annual increases. Marick Masters, a professor of business at Wayne State University says this raise should be manageable when it comes to small businesses in the state."Most recent year, you had about 170,000 person increase in the number of employees in small businesses in Michigan. So that's something you want to sustain, and you wouldn't want to set the minimum wage perhaps at a level that would detract from that," says Masters.He says small businesses have been leading the way in job growth, not only nationally but in Michigan as well. He added about two million people in the state work for small businesses, about 48% of the workforce. More information on the 2023 increase can be found here.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
urbanmatter.com

7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Lottery Gives Advice On Large Mega Millions Jackpot

Clive, Iowa — No one won Mega Millions on Friday night, so the jackpot will be over $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it comes on the heels of the more than two-billion dollar Powerball jackpot in November. She says it is really hard to predict when the jackpot will get this big.
IOWA STATE
traverseticker.com

The Solution To Long-Haul COVID Could Now Come Out Of Traverse City

Could a game-changing treatment for COVID-19 soon be one of northern Michigan’s most valuable exports? Northern Michigan’s newest innovator, Bruce Patterson, M.D., thinks so. Patterson (pictured, right), formerly the director of clinical virology and co-director of the AIDS Research Center at Stanford University, is the CEO and founder...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
People

People

379K+
Followers
64K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy