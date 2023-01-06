Read full article on original website
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
LANSING, MI –Three players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $320 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 9 will be worth $340 million with a cash option of $178.2 million.
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's minimum wage rises above $10 starting this year, but what does that mean for Michigan small businesses who may have small margins? The increase from $9.87 to $10.10 was set by the "Michigan Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018" and is part of multiple annual increases. Marick Masters, a professor of business at Wayne State University says this raise should be manageable when it comes to small businesses in the state."Most recent year, you had about 170,000 person increase in the number of employees in small businesses in Michigan. So that's something you want to sustain, and you wouldn't want to set the minimum wage perhaps at a level that would detract from that," says Masters.He says small businesses have been leading the way in job growth, not only nationally but in Michigan as well. He added about two million people in the state work for small businesses, about 48% of the workforce. More information on the 2023 increase can be found here.
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly I'm not the hugest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Michigan is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Michigan!
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Clive, Iowa — No one won Mega Millions on Friday night, so the jackpot will be over $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it comes on the heels of the more than two-billion dollar Powerball jackpot in November. She says it is really hard to predict when the jackpot will get this big.
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Could a game-changing treatment for COVID-19 soon be one of northern Michigan’s most valuable exports? Northern Michigan’s newest innovator, Bruce Patterson, M.D., thinks so. Patterson (pictured, right), formerly the director of clinical virology and co-director of the AIDS Research Center at Stanford University, is the CEO and founder...
LANSING, MI -- At an astounding $940 million, the Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 has players all over the country looking for an edge that might help them win the tremendous prize. The current jackpot is the sixth largest in U.S. history and the fourth largest Mega Millions prize ever.
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
You're about to meet a 17-year-old band student from southeast Michigan who's so good, he's been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Zach Zuber attends Lakeland High School in White Lake, Michigan has been studying music for about seven years and is now preparing for the concert of a lifetime, set to take place on February 4.
