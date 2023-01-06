‘What’s next?’: Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders wins Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, but sophomore isn’t satisfied

Read full article on original website
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
How to get Philadelphia Eagles playoff, NFC East champions gear
It’s a good week for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Following their division title win against the New York Giants, they clinched the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This is the Eagles’ first time winning the NFC East since 2019 and their fourth NFC East title in the past decade.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion
The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
Caramel brown sugar bar wins best cookie/bar at Pa. Farm Show
A layered bar cookie with caramel won first place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Tiera Lochner of Bedford County took home the blue ribbon and $500 prize Jan. 7 in the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest. Her Carmelitas are made with a filling of caramel, chocolate and pecans.
Gov.-elect Shapiro names three more nominees to join his administration
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continues to fill out his Cabinet by naming his nominees to head up the Departments of Education and Labor & Industry as well as appointing his secretary to head up his Office of Administration. He nominated former superintendent of Lower Merion and Reading school districts Khalid Mumin...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
Arson suspected in torching of Pa.’s birthplace
A Christmas Eve fire in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia is being investigated as a likely arson, according to Philly-area news stations. Philadelphia’s ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are reporting that the fire - which destroyed archives in the basement of Carpenters’ Hall in Philadelphia’s historic district - appears to have been intentionally set, and an exterior entrance to the basement was discovered with its lock broken off.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
travel2next.com
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
PennLive.com
Angel food cake with salted caramel frosting wows judges at Pa. Farm Show
Light and lofty angel food cakes were on display over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, Shelia Suhan, of Fayette County, won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest Jan. 8 with her Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting. She competed against about 60 other entrants.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Pennsylvania still seeing people moving out at higher rate than in | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
