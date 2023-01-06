Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya had open-heart surgery earlier this week after she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia following her birth Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace is on the mend. The Challenge star, 31, revealed in a post shared on his Instagram Story Friday that his daughter is doing well after she underwent open-heart surgery earlier in the week. "Maya is off the ventilator!" Wharton wrote alongside a photo of himself feeding his daughter, who is seen resting in a hospital bed. "She's...

