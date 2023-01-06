ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Young Dro Opens Up About Sobriety Journey: ‘I Am 100 Percent Clean’

Young Dro has revealed that he’s 17 months sober and is in a great space because of it. The Atlanta rapper opened up about his journey in a new interview with VladTV shared on Thursday (January 5). As he heads into nearly two years clean, Dro admits it’s still something he has to work at every day.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'

Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya had open-heart surgery earlier this week after she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia following her birth Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace is on the mend. The Challenge star, 31, revealed in a post shared on his Instagram Story Friday that his daughter is doing well after she underwent open-heart surgery earlier in the week. "Maya is off the ventilator!" Wharton wrote alongside a photo of himself feeding his daughter, who is seen resting in a hospital bed. "She's...
extratv

Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!. During an upcoming episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore shared, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
KARK 4 News

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
HipHopDX.com

Tech N9ne Shares Ultrasound Of His Unborn Child: ‘She Got My Lips & Nose’

Tech N9ne has started off the New Year with news of a soon-to-be new addition to his family as he prepares to become a father for a fourth time. The Strange Music mogul announced he’s expecting a daughter in an Instagram post on Friday (January 6). While sharing a photo of the baby girl’s sonogram, he also revealed what her name will be.

