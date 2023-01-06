Read full article on original website
Related
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
HipHopDX.com
Young Dro Opens Up About Sobriety Journey: ‘I Am 100 Percent Clean’
Young Dro has revealed that he’s 17 months sober and is in a great space because of it. The Atlanta rapper opened up about his journey in a new interview with VladTV shared on Thursday (January 5). As he heads into nearly two years clean, Dro admits it’s still something he has to work at every day.
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Influencer Elena Huelva dies from cancer aged 20
Elena Huelva from Seville, battled with Ewing sarcoma throughout her late teenage years. She was diagnosed with the rare type of bone caner in 2016.
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
My son died just weeks after complaining of migraines and being tired
A STUDENT died weeks after suffering migraines as medics cast him aside and brushed symptoms off as 'anxiety'. Johnny Alfrey, 22, raised concerns about his symptoms to doctors on several occasions before his death on June 24, last year. "He was just a brilliant young man, so funny and a...
Adele Reveals Health Condition After Having To 'Waddle' During Vegas Show
At her New Year’s Eve performance, the 15-time Grammy winner spoke to concertgoers about her situation.
Diddy Shared a Photo of His New Daughter and the Mother of His Child
Diddy has been in a relationship with Yung Miami since 2021. But in late 2022, he welcomed a baby girl with another woman, only sharing glimpses of his child and even less of the identity of her mother.
Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'
Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya had open-heart surgery earlier this week after she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia following her birth Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace is on the mend. The Challenge star, 31, revealed in a post shared on his Instagram Story Friday that his daughter is doing well after she underwent open-heart surgery earlier in the week. "Maya is off the ventilator!" Wharton wrote alongside a photo of himself feeding his daughter, who is seen resting in a hospital bed. "She's...
Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child
“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!. During an upcoming episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore shared, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
Complex
Summer Walker Says She’s Achieved Her ‘Goal of Hella Kids Before 30’ After Giving Birth to Twins
Fresh off giving birth to twins, Summer Walker isn’t looking to add any more babies to her family. The 26-year-old R&B star took to social media on Monday to reveal that she’s accomplished her goal of having “hella kids” well before turning 30. “I really reached...
Empire’s Taraji P. Henson Gets Real About Dealing With Social Media As A Celebrity: ‘Things Will Wake Me Up Out Of Comatose Sleep’
Taraji P. Henson is getting candid about dealing with social media as a celebrity, and it's eye-opening.
HipHopDX.com
Tech N9ne Shares Ultrasound Of His Unborn Child: ‘She Got My Lips & Nose’
Tech N9ne has started off the New Year with news of a soon-to-be new addition to his family as he prepares to become a father for a fourth time. The Strange Music mogul announced he’s expecting a daughter in an Instagram post on Friday (January 6). While sharing a photo of the baby girl’s sonogram, he also revealed what her name will be.
Keke Palmer’s Babymoon Was Full Of Rest & Relaxation
Palmer, an actress, podcaster and entrepreneur, looks as stunning as ever, and took some time off from her busy schedule to unwind
