Jersey City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

This is considered 'middle class' income in New York

NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Port Authority’s toll increase to take effect

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With or without an E-ZPass, toll hikes are not easy on everyone. “It just keeps going up,” said Jerry, a Jersey City resident.  Starting Sunday, tolls at the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and other Port Authority crossings are going up. Across the board, tolls for cars are raising by a dollar: […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City BOE elects Ioffe as president, Velazquez as vice president, at reorg session

The Jersey City Board of Education elected Trustee Natalia Ioffe, an outgoing vice president, as their president, with Trustee Noemi Velazquez elected vice president at last night’s reorganization meeting. Trustee Lekendrick Shaw nominated Trustee Gina Verdibello, the outgoing instructional vice president, for president, which failed 5-4. Shaw, Verdibello, along...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

