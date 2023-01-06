Read full article on original website
Jersey City mayor looking at governor’s race in the Garden State
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said he won’t seek a fourth term in office but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving politics in the Garden State. Fulop said he was thinking about running for governor in the state during an appearance on PIX on Politics Sunday morning. Watch the full interview in […]
Downtown Jersey City Councilman touts plan for stricter oversight over future budgets
Still stinging from the quadruple-digit tax hike in November, Jersey City Councilman James Solomon is aiming to crack down on wasteful spending by increasing the city council’s oversight over the municipal budget. Solomon plans to introduce a three-point plan as an amended ordinance at Wednesday’s city council meeting. The...
hudsoncountyview.com
Chaparro: ‘My work isn’t done in the Assembly, and it won’t be done when my term ends’
Outgoing Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (D-33) has indicated that she plans on serving her constituents until her term ends at the end of the year, vowing to still aid her community after the fact, in light of the county Democrats backing John Allen for Assembly. “While my work is far from...
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ
Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
fox5ny.com
This is considered 'middle class' income in New York
NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
Ioffe elected Jersey City school board president; has support of superintendent, union prez
Jersey City’s Board Of Education elected Natalia Ioffe as its new president in a tight vote, giving the school district the distinction of making being led by two women who are first-generation immigrants. Ioffe was approved in a 5-4 vote at Thursday’s school board reorganization meeting, making her the...
Port Authority’s toll increase to take effect
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With or without an E-ZPass, toll hikes are not easy on everyone. “It just keeps going up,” said Jerry, a Jersey City resident. Starting Sunday, tolls at the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and other Port Authority crossings are going up. Across the board, tolls for cars are raising by a dollar: […]
It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
New York City Uber drivers denied planned pay raise by judge
The judge says faulty methods were used to calculate the scheduled increase for drivers.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City BOE elects Ioffe as president, Velazquez as vice president, at reorg session
The Jersey City Board of Education elected Trustee Natalia Ioffe, an outgoing vice president, as their president, with Trustee Noemi Velazquez elected vice president at last night’s reorganization meeting. Trustee Lekendrick Shaw nominated Trustee Gina Verdibello, the outgoing instructional vice president, for president, which failed 5-4. Shaw, Verdibello, along...
Hudson County 2022 in review: Jersey City development rose to new heights, and everyone got into the act
There are many imprecise ways to measure the pace of Hudson County’s vertical growth in 2022. Perhaps it’s the number of days the drone of drills interrupted a Zoom work call, the number of sidewalks that were rerouted into roadways or the number of new faces on the block once the noise had died down.
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
Home sales slowed in all 21 N.J. counties last month despite more price drops
Fewer New Jersey families hung their stocking and lit fires in new homes this holiday season, with total home sales down in all 21 counties in December compared to the same time last year, even as. Home sales were down by one-third from Nov. 28 and Dec. 25, 2022 compared...
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
New Jersey man receives prison sentence for running massive fraud scheme
A Red Bank man will spend more than five years (63 months) in prison after being sentenced in Newark federal court for securities fraud where he tried to illegally haul in more than $2.8-million dollars from investors, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. In December 2015, 55-year-old Mark Marchi was...
Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings
NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
